Antonia Apps Named Director of New York Regional Office

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - December 27, 2022) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that former federal prosecutor Antonia M. Apps will become Regional Director of the New York Regional Office next month. Thomas Smith and Maurya Keating, who have served as Acting Co-Directors, remain as Associate Regional Directors of the Enforcement and Examinations programs, respectively.

Ms. Apps previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York’s Criminal Division where she investigated and prosecuted securities fraud cases involving hedge funds, networking firms, broker-dealers, public companies and banks.

"Antonia brings a wealth of experience to our New York Regional Office," said SEC Chair Gary Gensler. "I am pleased she has decided to join the SEC and look forward to working with her. I’d also like to thank Thomas Smith and Maurya Keating for serving as Acting Co-Directors of this office."

"Antonia's diverse background as a securities fraud prosecutor, civil litigator and leader among the bar, will serve her well as she assumes leadership of our New York Regional Office," said Gurbir Grewal, the SEC’s Director of Enforcement. "Not only will the incredible staff in New York benefit from her leadership and experience, the entire Commission will as well. I cannot wait to see all that she will accomplish in her new role."

"Antonia is an exceptional litigator who brings a depth of experience, talent and skill to the SEC," said Richard R. Best, Director of the SEC’s Division of Examinations. "Throughout her career, Antonia has demonstrated her tenacity, skill and commitment to protecting investors and strengthening compliance in the securities industry. I am excited that she will lead the office’s examinations programs."

Ms. Apps said, "I am thrilled to lead the SEC’s New York Regional Office as its Director, and look forward to the privilege of working alongside the talented staff to advance the agency’s mission of protecting investors and maintaining confidence in the capital markets."

Ms. Apps will lead a staff of more than 380 attorneys, accountants, investigators, securities compliance examiners, and other personnel involved in the prosecution of enforcement actions and performance of compliance examinations, across New York and New Jersey.

Ms. Apps is currently a litigation partner in the New York office of Milbank LLP, where she works on criminal and regulatory matters, and civil litigation. She also teaches a course at Harvard Law School on white collar criminal law and procedure. Earlier in her career, Ms. Apps was a partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick PLLC in Washington, D.C., and an associate at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobsen LLP in New York. She clerked for the Hon. Fred I. Parker of the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. Ms. Apps has law degrees from the University of Sydney, Oxford University, and Harvard University.