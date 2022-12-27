Zenwag Reveals 9 Reasons Pet Owners Share for Giving Their Dogs CBD
Surveys show that half of U.S. pet owners report using CBD products for their pets
Owners are giving CBD to their pets for anxiety, pain, and discomfort. Surveys found more than 50% of owners report using a CBD-based product for their pet, usually based on a vet's recommendation. ”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zenwag, a CBD Oil Tincture for pets, is seeing more pet owners giving CBD to their pets to help with anxiety, pain, and discomfort. Several recent industry surveys found that more than 50 percent of pet owners report using a CBD-based product for their dog or cat, usually based on a veterinarian's recommendation.
A recent survey by Leafreport, a CBD research organization based in Israel, of 1448 pet owners found that 50% of the respondents had tried CBD for their pets. 38% of the respondents had given their pet CBD because their vet had recommended it. 44% gave their pet CBD to help ease their anxiety or stress. Of 1448 responses, 727 pet owners reported giving their pets CBD. Of these, 24% gave their pet CBD regularly, 14% gave it to their pet for specific healing purposes, and 12% had tried it in the past.
The survey shared that 67% of the respondents reported that CBD had resulted in moderate to great improvement in their pets.74% of the respondents were likely or very likely to recommend CBD to other pet owners.
Easing anxiety and stress was the dominant reason people administered CBD to their pets, with 44% of respondents reporting using CBD for this purpose. 21% of the respondents administered CBD to relieve pain; 15% used it for general health; 14% as an anti-inflammatory; 5% for treating a disease, and 2% for other (undisclosed) reasons.
Most pet owners reported seeing at least some improvement in their pets after using CBD. 24% reported noticing a minimal improvement in their cat or dog after incorporating CBD into their regime. 42% noticed moderate improvement, and 25% reported great improvement. 8% saw no change, and 1% reported a deterioration in their pet’s condition.
Surveys and studies reveal the top 9 reasons pet owners are giving CBD to their pets:
1. Help with Anxiety - Studies show that CBD oil relieves symptoms of anxiety in dogs by interacting with the body’s natural endocannabinoid system to stimulate the production of serotonin, which stabilizes your dog’s mood and relieves anxiety. Source: https://www.scielo.br/j/rbp/a/CmqhFzYTRG9SJr8PZnFhTjK/?lang=en
2. Ease Arthritis and Joint Pain – About 20% of dogs cope with arthritis. Studies have shown that CBD can help ease the discomfort, stiffness, and mobility problems related to arthritis and other joint inflammation disorders. Source: https://www.akcchf.org/canine-health/your-dogs-health/caring-for-your-dog/managing-canine-arthritis.html?referrer=https://www.google.com/
3. Skin Health – Studies have shown that CBD oil helps reduce skin inflammation and stress caused by allergies, rashes, and dry skin. Source: https://www.science.org/doi/full/10.1126/science.1142265
4. Noise – Studies show that CBD oil can help calm the nerves of dogs that become nervous and jittery due to loud or unexpected noises. Source: https://www.akcchf.org/canine-health/your-dogs-health/noise-phobia-in-dogs.html
5. Nausea and Appetite - One of the most-studied benefits of CBD oil is its ability to help regulate nausea and vomiting. Whether a dog has a sensitive stomach or suffers from an underlying illness, check with a veterinarian to see if CBD oil will likely help with their nausea. Source: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3165951/
6. Allergies - Dogs can develop allergic reactions to things in their environments, like foods, plants, danders, medications, insects, or even grass. CBD oil studies have shown that it may help ease pain or irritation caused by the allergy. Source: https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/health/dog-allergies-symptoms-treatment/
7. Ease pain – Studies have shown that CBD can be part of a secondary treatment for the pain or discomfort caused by cancer or for a dog undergoing painful chemotherapy or other treatment. Source: https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/324745#complementary-therapy
8. Assist with Sleep – Studies have shown that CBD oil helps dogs relax and sleep.
9. Other health factors include epilepsy, heart health, and more per consultation with a Veterinarian.
About Zenwag:
Manufactured in the United States, Zenwag, is a CBD Oil Tincture for pets formulated with Ashwagandha and Valerian root extracts that promote mental well-being today. The company sources the highest quality ingredients using 100% natural organic CBD with organic Ashwagandha and Valerian extracts. The result is that Zenwag’s CBD Oil Tincture for pets is THC free and non-psychoactive. Non-GMO, dairy and gluten-free, Zenwag is available in a 30 ML bottle in 3 different strengths depending on your dog's weight and can be purchased online at the company’s website: www.zenwag.co
