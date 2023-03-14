Disposable Medical Gloves Market Size valued $24.60 Bn in 2029 after reaching $13.20 Bn in 2021, rising at CAGR of 9.31%
The Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market was $13.20 Bn USD in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.31% year on year; it will reach $24.60 Bn USD in 2029.
Global Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Research Market Overview
Medical gloves are single-use gloves that are best disposed of after only one usage, especially when working with bacterial cultures or when being worn during operations. These gloves are made from a variety of polymers, including vinyl, neoprene, latex, and nitrile rubber. These items can either be purchased in powdered or non-powdered form, or they can be powdered with cornflour to lubricate them and make them simpler to put on. Talc and tissue-irritating Lycopodium powder were previously used instead of cornflour. Following this discovery, it was found that even cornflour could prevent healing, especially during operations; as a result, non-powdered gloves were favoured.
Increasing healthcare costs, a rise in healthcare spending, and the reappearance of the COVID-19 pandemic are all anticipated to have a favorable effect on industry growth. The revival of the COVID-19 pandemic is predicted to boost testing, surveillance, and hospital visits, which will raise the demand for the product in nations including China, Germany, France, Italy, and Belgium.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Because they are tactile, disposable medical gloves made of natural rubber or latex are used in settings like surgery and medical procedures. They are perfect for working with biological or water-based products because they are flexible and comfortable to wear.
Growing rates of chronic illnesses, including cancer and heart disease, whose treatments commonly require medical procedures and surgeries, are expected to fuel product demand in surgical applications. Surgical gloves have greater quality standards than examination gloves and are frequently used by surgeons and operating room (OR) nurses. These sterile surgical gloves are frequently utilized because of their precise size, ability to give high levels of precision and tactile sensitivity as demanded by surgeons and other operating room personnel, and sterility.
Due to ongoing developments in the field of surgery, including those in medical technology and High-reliability Organising (HRO), which are anticipated to spur demand for these products as well as increase hospital sector growth, North America dominated the market and made up a larger portion of the global revenue share. The countries listed: are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market
To accurately reflect the competitive environment of the industry, we specifically investigate not only the huge corporations that have a considerable impact on a global scale but also the localized small and medium-sized enterprises that play key roles and have significant space for the growth of the disposable medical gloves industry. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including Ansell Healthcare, McKesson, Cardinal Health, Medline, Dynarex, Top Glove, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Semperit, Kimberly-Clark. , etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Global Disposable Medical Gloves
The market for Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market global concrete floor coating market based on the type is divided into:
• Latex Gloves
• Nitrile Gloves
• PVC Gloves
• Others
The market for Global Disposable Medical Gloves Market based on the application is divided into:
• Examination Gloves
• Surgical Gloves
• Others
Geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East And Africa
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The market for the product is anticipated to rise as worries about worker health and safety grow along with an increase in COVID-19 cases in numerous important economies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, handling SARS-CoV-2 virus-infected individuals necessitated the strict use of gloves and masks. All governmental agencies and healthcare stakeholders favour the development of COVID-19 diagnostics and treatment options. Avoiding hospital-acquired infections is an essential part of the clinical therapy of COVID-19 since they are a common aspect of novel coronavirus outbreaks and can be spread by medical gloves. So there was an increase in the usage of the gloves and it impacted the market positively. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine positively affects the influences of the world's supply chains for the concrete floor coating market negatively and the supplier for pricing raw materials is also affected, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research. The market for disposable gloves worldwide has dramatically changed due largely to panic buying gloves. The population's demand for disposable gloves has also increased due to rising healthcare costs, rising healthcare spending, and increased awareness of numerous communicable infections due to the war.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Global Disposable medical gloves Market
The population's demand for disposable gloves has also increased due to rising healthcare costs, rising healthcare spending, and increased awareness of numerous communicable infections. The industry is expanding due to the accessibility of a wide range of gloves made of materials like rubber, vinyl, nitrile, and neoprene.
During the forecast period, the growing demand for disposable gloves across a range of end-use sectors, including chemical, automotive aftermarket, food processing, food service, pharmaceutical, and industrial research & development, is anticipated to significantly impact the market growth. The adoption of disposable gloves is being significantly influenced by the growing awareness of health and hygiene and the shift in emphasis toward cleanliness and a safe environment in various industries, particularly the food and beverage processing and the food service sectors worldwide. The market for disposable gloves has been positively impacted in recent years by the growing awareness of various health risks from exposure to certain hazardous chemicals at work and in factories. Amputation, rashes, skin infections, and bloodborne viruses are other concerns connected to the medical, mining, and healthcare sectors. Using disposable gloves is an efficient way to reduce these risks in the workplace, which is driving up demand for them globally.
The "Disposable Medical Gloves" market is confronted with significant obstacles, such as high production costs, weak market demand, and limited awareness. The demand for specialized tools and knowledge results in a high cost of production. Because many fear wearing disposable gloves out of concern for becoming sick, there is low market demand. Lack of knowledge mostly results from how few individuals are conscious that disposable gloves are essential for providing safe treatment.
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders:
• These disposable medical gloves participants focus on strategic advancements such as collaborations, introducing and commercializing new products,
and vertical integration for company growth.
• Additionally, these firms are extensively spending on R&D projects that allow them to innovate and profit from these items, which further aids in
generating possible revenues in the disposable medical gloves market.
• Due to numerous domestic and international firms, the disposable medical gloves market is fragmented.
• To increase their market share of disposable medical gloves, major market competitors are anticipated to use various techniques, such as new releases
and acquisitions.
• The sector participants are also launching other significant projects like license agreements and strategic alliances to increase their disposable medical
gloves market presence.
• Customer Support
