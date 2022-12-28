22Vets has joined NVBDC Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force (TF)
22Vets, a company ready to assist in digital transformation, modernization, and cyber protection for government agencies, is teaming up with NVBDC MVO TFDETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, December 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veterans Business Development Council (NVBDC) welcomes 22Vets to NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force. 22Vets was created as a support mission to end veteran Suicide. Owned and operated by Military Veterans 22Vets supports this mission by providing over 25 years of technology solution experience as an IT-Value Added Reseller with a focus on cyber and physical security services.
IT – Value Added Reseller
22Vets understands the IT supply chain and distribution channels to make sure that client solutions are correctly deployed and delivered to meet project goals. 22Vets is partnered with industry-leading manufacturers to provide a vendor-agnostic approach to each client’s unique technology needs. This includes delivery of hardware, software/licensing, and device management including cloud, professional, and managed services.
Cybersecurity Services
Today’s threat landscape is too complex and volatile to go it alone and most companies need a managed security services provider. 22Vets cybersecurity services span from your network to your endpoints: Risk and Compliance Assessments, Pen Testing, Digital Forensics, Security Awareness Training, Cloud Architecture, Certificate on Device, Certified LRA-Licensed Registered Authority, ATO Provider of PKI Cybersecurity Services, Cybersecurity, Assessment and Compliance, Digital Certificates and Credentials, and ECA PIV-I Credential.
Physical Security Services
When it comes to physical security, 22Vets has your six. Physical security includes Fire/Burglar Alarm Monitoring, Video Surveillance/Analytics, Intercom and Telephone Entry, Access Control Systems, Structured Cabling, and Intrusion systems.
IT Staffing Services
A business can only move as quickly as its technology. System failure is not an option, and neither is hiring average IT talent. 22Vets can provide the right talent for the right projects to help your organization complete projects on time.
IT professionals who can solve problems quickly and innovate solutions are in high demand and the battle for talent is fierce. Not only must technology run smoothly and quickly, but sensitive information must also be protected at every step. The right IT team ensures systems remain secure and operational and can give a company the competitive edge it needs to rule the market.
“The certification and partnership with NVBDC and the MVO Task Force are critical in our mission to End Veteran Suicide. The MVO Task Force provides a turnkey community of Veteran organizations that 22Vets is committed to supporting. We have an opportunity to change how supplier diversity is considered as we can help solve the social/mental health challenges for our Veterans,” said Rob Purcell, Army Veteran, 22Vets President.
NVBDC’s Military & Veteran Organization (MVO) Task Force
NVBDC’s MVO Task Force enables NVBDC to collaborate resources with task force partners to increase awareness and join together to establish a respected position in the industry supporting Veteran Business success.
“We work with Military and Veteran Service Organizations to identify Veteran business owner members and provide them with information about NVBDC and the importance of certification. At the same time, we are creating reciprocal business relationships that will enhance our values and directives as a Veteran business support agency—creating a win-win opportunity,” commented U.S. Army Lt. Col. (retired) Kathy Poynton, Military & Veteran Organization Task Force Director.
National Veteran Business Development Council NVBDC
“NVBDC is the leading Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of a Veterans status, ownership, and operational control,” said Keith King, Founder & CEO.
To learn more about the certification process, visit www.nvbdc.org
or call 888-CERTIFIED.
To learn more about 22Vets visit their website at https://www.22vetsllc.com
To learn more about the Military & Veteran Organization Task Force, visit their website nvbdctaskforce.org
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
