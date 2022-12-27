‘’Accelerate Student Achievement’’ is Set to Become the Talk of the Town
EINPresswire.com/ -- Accelerate Student Achievement: By Improving the Culture and Climate in Your School by Jewell Ragsdale is a treasure trove of tremendous guidelines that can help school leaders build a strong learning environment. The book is a new release that focuses on building and enhancing a school's culture and climate for the student's welfare.
The book explains in detail effective strategies that can assist school leaders in developing an equitable student-learning space for every learner. The author discusses in detail their approach and impactful tactics that can refine the school environment, both rural and urban schools. In turn, it will accelerate the student’s performance and allow them to build motivation for learning newer things and facing challenges with confidence.
A school culture that works on promoting a positive environment enhances the student’s ability to learn. Whereas it also allows the teachers and the staff members to work harmoniously on shared beliefs and values.
Moreover, the climate of a school is based on the beliefs, expectations and values of the school leaders. The culture is a reflection of the actions of both the staff and the principal. And therefore creating and maintaining a strong, positive bond amongst all entities, including the students, is extremely vital. A school should focus on implementing equitable teaching practices and diversity that build stronger relationships among teachers, students, and parents.
The book also emphasizes the significance of the way teachers deliver instructions to the students and the significance of staying connected to their needs. It is vital for teachers to collaborate and hold similar beliefs to maintain a uniform environment and culture. Teachers can develop practices that allow them to fulfill the learner’s needs in a professional environment. All this will increase students' academic performance and enhance their overall learning experience.
About The Author: Jewell Ragsdale, the author of Accelerate Student Achievement: By Improving the Culture and Climate In Your School, has over 25 years of experience as a transformational school leader. He is an educator and has always been at the forefront of creating student-centered approaches to teaching and learning. He is a principal and a speaker who has utilized his skills to improve the overall performance of schools. Experiencing adversity during his student and adult life has enabled him to gain insight into building effective policies and strategies that could counter the present school problems, fostering a healthy culture and student-friendly climate. He can be easily reached at Website.
