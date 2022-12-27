Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops New Communication Device for Pets (BRK-4181)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system to teach pets to talk or communicate with their owners regarding needs or wants like going out or being fed," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the ANIMAL COMMUNICATION DEVICE. My design could help bridge the communication gap commonly experienced between pets and pet owners."

The invention provides an effective communication device for pets. In doing so, it enables a pet owner to teach a pet to better communicate specific needs and wants. As a result, it offers an alternative to traditional training devices and it could foster a close and personal interaction between the pet and pet owner. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-4181, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

