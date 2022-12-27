Submit Release
BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN MARBLE HILL, GA.

At 82 Foothills Parkway, Suite 201

MARBLE HILL, Ga., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 82 Foothills Parkway, Suite 201.

The Big Canoe clinic, as it is known, is among more than 160 Benchmark locations in Georgia. The new clinic operates 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

To make an appointment, call 706-807-3020 or visit benchmarkpt.com. BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director Charlotte Baird earned a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Middle Tennessee State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from Tennessee State University.

Baird is an orthopedic manual therapist and is certified in dry needling. A former Division I athlete, she has special interests in overhead athletes and advanced manual treatments for the spine.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/benchmark-physical-therapy-opens-outpatient-clinic-in-marble-hill-ga-301710302.html

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation

