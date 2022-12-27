Content Marketing Essentials According to Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Ronn Torossian, many companies these days fully understand the importance of different types of digital content, including social media, blog posts, or videos, and make them an essential element of their overall marketing strategies. However, what most companies tend to struggle with in terms of digital content is figuring out how often they should be distributing it to their audiences. Fortunately, there are a few different ways for companies to figure out the best posting frequency for their digital content, depending on what their audiences prefer.

Frequency

Torossian says according to recent research, about 35% of companies tend to distribute various types of content to their target audiences several times per week, while about 30% only distribute content once per day. About 10% publish either multiple times a day, or just once a week. However, according to this research, companies that publish content only once per day have found that to be the most effective way to share content with their target audiences. Nevertheless, the number of times that a company shares content depends on the communication channels that the company is using to reach its target audience, as well as when that audience is going to be most active online.

Research

To figure out when a company should be sharing its content, it's important to conduct audience research, track the behavior of the target audience, the performance of the content that the company has previously shared, and audit the communication channels that the company has been using to distribute all the content. Once the company has completed its analysis it's going to have a better understanding of the behaviors of its target audience, as well as the overall performance of each piece of content that it has previously published for its followers. Then, the company will be able to figure out how often is best to share content for each communication channel that it is using. The ideal frequency for sharing content tends to differ across companies, industries, as well as target audiences. For example, in general, companies can get away with sharing multiple Instagram stories throughout the day but sharing in-feed posts multiple times per day is not going to be as effective on a platform like Instagram. On the other hand, when a company is looking to share content on social media platforms, such as LinkedIn, it's best to stick to posting a couple of times per week, otherwise, the followers that the company has on the platform are going to get overwhelmed, or annoyed by the business. For things like blog posts or email newsletters, it's best to distribute this type of content periodically, such as once per week, or once every couple of weeks, depending on the type of content that the company is sharing, while video content on a platform like TikTok can be created, and distributed on a daily basis, or even multiple times per day.