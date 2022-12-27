Submit Release
News Search

There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,917 in the last 365 days.

Hòa Bình Trade Fair opens

VIETNAM, December 27 - HÒA BÌNH — The People's Committee of the northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình has coordinated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to organise the Trade Fair in the North - Hòa Bình in 2022 which opened at the Hòa Bình Exhibition and Convention Centre on Monday.

The fair has the participation of 22 provinces and cities in the northern region featuring more than 100 businesses, associations, domestic units with nearly 300 booths, displaying typical goods of regions.

Hòa Bình Province has 142 booths, including rural industrial products and strong products of the province.

Right after the opening ceremony, the province announced to vote and award certificates for 20 typical rural industrial products of the province this year.

Within the framework of the opening ceremony, the province launched Hòa Bình Province's e-commerce trading floor at hoabinhtrade.gov.vn.

This is an online sales solution to support businesses in deploying e-commerce applications of the national e-commerce development programme for the 2021 - 2025 period.

The event will go on until December 31. — VNS

You just read:

Hòa Bình Trade Fair opens

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.