Hòa Bình Trade Fair opens

VIETNAM, December 27 - HÒA BÌNH — The People's Committee of the northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình has coordinated with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to organise the Trade Fair in the North - Hòa Bình in 2022 which opened at the Hòa Bình Exhibition and Convention Centre on Monday.

The fair has the participation of 22 provinces and cities in the northern region featuring more than 100 businesses, associations, domestic units with nearly 300 booths, displaying typical goods of regions.

Hòa Bình Province has 142 booths, including rural industrial products and strong products of the province.

Right after the opening ceremony, the province announced to vote and award certificates for 20 typical rural industrial products of the province this year.

Within the framework of the opening ceremony, the province launched Hòa Bình Province's e-commerce trading floor at hoabinhtrade.gov.vn.

This is an online sales solution to support businesses in deploying e-commerce applications of the national e-commerce development programme for the 2021 - 2025 period.

The event will go on until December 31. — VNS