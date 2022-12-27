Chiropractic Adjustment Relieves Patient With Six-month Old Headache and Neck Pain, Research Says
UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chiropractic Journal of Australia published a study last February 8 outlining the condition of a 21-year-old man with 10-year old neurofibromatosis (NF) type 1 suffering from acute headache and neck pain. With a high neck disability index of 84%, the patient's condition adversely affected his quality of life. (https://spinalresearch.com.au/chiropractic-care-cervical-syndrome-headache-and-neck-pain-in-a-patient-with-neurofibromatosis-a-case-report/)
The patient sought chiropractic intervention for the pain, and after a series of adjustments, the patient was relieved from his six-month-long neck and headache discomfort, and his neck disability index drastically dropped to 8%.
According to the study, his chiropractic treatments included thermal ultrasound therapy, cervical manipulation, and manual spinal adjustments. This study is only one of many that highlight the positive effects of chiropractic care against acute pain regarding the musculoskeletal system.
Chiropractors are healthcare professionals specializing in diagnosing, treating, and preventing disorders related to the spine and nervous system. Through manual manipulation and adjustment of these body parts, a chiropractor can improve joint motion, reduce pain, improve function, and relieve muscle stiffness and headaches.
This study reinforces the efficacy of chiropractic adjustments in treating neurofibromatosis-related headaches and neck pain. Although the study highlights NF-related pain and discomfort, there are many chronic conditions that can benefit from regular chiropractic care, such as arthritis, whiplash, herniated discs, and scoliosis.
This is what the doctors at D&M Chiropractic have been doing for the past 18 years; providing relief from persistent pain and improving quality of life. D&M Chiropractic uses the latest technology and techniques to provide patients with quality care, ensuring that each diagnosis is individually tailored for optimal results.
Drs. Marc and Deanna Micucci started their chiropractic clinic in 2004, intending to provide premium quality chiropractic solutions to those in need without sacrificing comfort or convenience.
As one of the leading chiropractic care providers in Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, the Micucci's are committed to helping their patients become pain-free and achieve optimal health.
Here's what Dr. Marc Micucci has to say regarding the importance of spinal check-ups in our overall health, "Seeking a chiropractor early in life for routine spinal check-ups can help prevent spinal decay and can help most of the neuromuscular conditions that people face each and every day."
Adding to his testament, Dr. Deanna Micucci said, "The key to prevention is educating people to achieve the highest level of well-being by also offering nutritional support, physical modalities, lifestyle changes, and stress management techniques."
Their chiropractic care services provide the following:
● Spinal adjustment
● Soft tissue and massage therapy
● Therapeutic exercises and stretches
● Physical modalities
● Employee health training and education
Other than chiropractic care, D&M Chiropractic offers various treatments, such as pediatric chiropractic, physical therapy, and nutritional counseling.
D&M Chiropractic has been a consistent recipient of Expertise.com's "Best Chiropractic in Pittsburgh" since 2018, up until this year, solidifying the level of care that they provide to their patients. There are many reasons why many patients trust D&M Chiropractic for their chiropractic needs, and one of them is because of their "No Wait Policy" in their clinic.
With a "No Wait Policy" in place, the medical team at D&M Chiropractic ensures that their patients will be seen on time and without any delays. They also guarantee a safe and effective treatment for every patient, ensuring their full recovery with no recurring pains or discomfort.
Chiropractic care is not a novel medical treatment. This procedure has been around for over a century, but with the continued advancements in technology and treatment protocols, it's no doubt that it can help many individuals alleviate their chronic pain, such as headaches and neck pains caused by chronic conditions.
Recent statistics show that almost 35 million Americans see a chiropractor annually, most of which seek spinal adjustment for lower back pain, making it the most common procedure done by chiropractors. This impressive number shows that more and more people are embracing the chiropractic alternative and seeking relief from chronic pain without relying on medication.
According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, regular visits to a chiropractor can significantly decrease medical costs at the following rate:
● 60.2% in in-hospital admissions
● 59.0% in length of the expected hospital stay
● 62.0% in outpatient surgeries and invasive procedures
● 85% of pharmaceutical costs
This seven-year study aimed to determine if chiropractic care is a cost-effective alternative to hospital admissions, invasive procedures, and prescription medications. The results show that an individual can reap practical and health benefits from regularly seeing a chiropractor.
Persistent body pain prevents those from living the best life then, it's time to consider chiropractic care. As a flourishing industry, it's much easier to find chiropractic clinics wherever in the United States.
However, it's critical to look for experienced doctors and certified practitioners, such as the team at D&M Chiropractic. Seeking treatment from an inexperienced and unlicensed chiropractor may worsen the condition or even cause fatal injury.
For those anywhere near Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, the award-winning chiropractic clinic, D&M Chiropractic, is worth paying a visit. With their comprehensive care and multitude of services, chronic pain will soon become a thing of the past! The clinic also offers a complimentary check-up and MRI review valued at $247.
About D&M Chiropractic
D&M Chiropractic is a Pennsylvania-based family chiropractic clinic founded and spearheaded by Dr. Marc and Deanna Micucci, who are both certified chiropractors in various disciplines of chiropractic care, such as Adjunctive Procedures, Physical Therapy, and Chiropractic X-ray. The clinic was established in 2004 and has since provided quality treatment to the Upper St. Clair area.
To learn more about D&M Chiropractic and its extensive range of services, visit https://www.dmchiro.com/.
