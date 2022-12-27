China Beef Industry Import Report 2022: Main Sources, Import Analysis 2018-2022 & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Beef Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the development of China's economy and rising living standards, the demand for beef in the Chinese market is on the rise. Due to the limited arable land, there is little room for growth in China's local beef production, and China needs to import a large amount of beef every year.

In 2021, China's total beef imports were 2.333 million tons, up 10.1% year-on-year, and the import value was US$12.49 billion, up 22.7% year-on-year. According to the publisher's analysis, China's beef imports in the first three quarters of 2022 totaled 1,942,900 tons, and the import value already exceeded the previous year's annual import amount, reaching US$13.065 billion.

According to the publisher analysis, the average price of China's beef imports in 2018-2022 showed an overall upward trend. 2018 to 2019 average price of China's beef imports up evidence, although the price of beef imports in 2020 fell slightly, but the change is more stable. 2021 average price of China's beef imports was US$5353.9 per ton, an increase of 11.4% year-on-year. The average price of Chinese beef imports in the first three quarters of 2022 exceeded US$6,500, reaching US$6,724.45 per ton, up 31.9% year-on-year.

China imports beef from 23 countries in 2021. According to the publisher analysis, in 2021, the top five source countries by import volume are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, New Zealand and Australia. The amount of beef imported from these five countries amounted to 1.985 million tons, accounting for 85.1% of the total import volume.

The top five source countries by import value are Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, the U.S. and Australia. 2021 China's beef imports from these five countries amount to US$10.65 billion, accounting for 85.3% of total imports. According to the publisher analysis, in 2021, the average price of beef imported from the U.S. was US$7,461 per ton, the highest average price of all beef imports. The average price of beef imported from Latvia is the lowest, at only US$2,423 per ton.

The beef imported into China is mainly frozen beef and fresh or cold beef. Among them, frozen beef is the main type of beef imported by China, including frozen bone-in beef, frozen boneless beef, frozen whole head and half head beef. According to the publisher's analysis, in 2021, China imported a total of 2.279 million tons of frozen beef, accounting for 97.7% of the total import volume in that year, and the import value reached $11.89 billion, accounting for 95.2%.

Topics covered:

China's Beef Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Beef Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in the Chinese Beef Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Beef Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Beef Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Beef Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in the Beef Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Beef Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Beef Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China Beef Import Analysis

1.1. China's Beef Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Beef Import Volume Analysis

1.1.2. China's Beef Import Value Analysis

1.1.3. China's Beef Import Price Analysis

1.1.4. China's Apparent Beef Consumption Analysis

1.1.5. China's Beef Import Dependence Analysis

1.2. China's Main Sources of Beef Imports

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value

2. 2018-2022 China Import Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.1 Import Volume Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.2 Import Value Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.3 Import Price Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.4 Analysis of Import Types of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.4.1 Import Volume Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef by Type

2.4.2. Import Value Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef by Type

2.4.3. Import Price Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef by Type

2.5. Import Sources Analysis of Fresh or Cold Beef

2.5.1. By Import Volume

2.5.2. By Import Value

3. Analysis of Frozen Beef Imports

3.1 Frozen Beef Import Volume Analysis

3.2 Frozen Beef Import Value Analysis

3.3. Frozen Beef Import Price Analysis

3.4 Analysis of Import Types of Frozen Beef

3.4.1 Frozen Beef Import Volume Analysis

3.4.2. Import Value Analysis of Frozen Beef

3.4.3. Import Price Analysis of Frozen Beef

3.5 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Frozen Beef

3.5.1. By Import Volume

3.5.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Beef in China

4.1. Brazil Beef Import Analysis

4.2. Argentina Beef Import Analysis

4.3. Uruguay Beef Import Analysis

4.4. New Zealand Beef Import Analysis

4.5. Australia Beef Import Analysis

4.6 United States Beef Import Analysis

4.7 Other Beef Import Analysis

5. 2023-2032 Outlook for China's Beef Import

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Beef Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2 Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Beef Imports Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Beef Types Forecast

