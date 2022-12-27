Bolanle Presents The Roselyn Omaka Show
Roselyn Omaka sits down with guests who come to inspire and educate on topics many didn't learn in school.
We can truly learn and grow together to push the world forward.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Roselyn Omaka Show is a podcast about real people with real stories.
— Roselyn Omaka
She will be featuring people who have overcome incredible odds to reach great success, and they be talking about their struggles and triumphs along the way. She wants to give her audience hope that they can achieve their goals too, no matter how impossible they might seem right now.
In each episode Roselyn Omaka be profiling an inspiring individual who has overcome incredible obstacles and achieved remarkable success in their field. She talk with them about what got them there, what they learned along the way, and how they're continuing to grow and evolve as individuals.
NFL Super Bowl Champion, Tony Hills, teaches middle class families about wealth building strategies. He has the unique ability to help families realize that they have the power to change their financial destiny. Tony is a dynamic speaker who inspires audiences to take actionable steps towards achieving their goals. He teaches people how to create wealth and how to keep it.
Kashmire Terry also known as The Industry Attorney shares some information on businesses protecting their brand. Kashmire is a business and entertaiment attorney who has worked with major brands and businesses, including Fortune 500 companies. Kashmire specializes in helping entrepreneurs protect their brand and intellectual property rights.
Aldon Smith shares his story and his new chapter that will inspire others for that are starting a new chapter in their lives. Aldon Smith is a former NFL player who found himself in trouble after being arrested and convicted for a DUI. He shares how he was able to turn his life around from the brink of destruction. Now Aldon is sharing his story and helping others who are making their own mistakes and ready to start new chapters.
Viewers can find The Roselyn Omaka Show on Bolanle's YouTube channel, Facebook and Instagram.
Roselyn Omaka
Bolanle
Hello@bolanle.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other