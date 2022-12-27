Submit Release
News Search

There were 685 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,937 in the last 365 days.

JS Bank Solves Problems as Pakistan's First Bank to Offer INSTANT Cashback on Credit Cards

/EIN News/ -- KARACHI, Pakistan, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With inflation rising and prices touching the ceiling, JS Bank, one of Pakistan's fastest-growing banks, has come up with a unique offering that aims to solve these problems for its customers. Living up to its role as an industry trendsetter, JS Bank has launched the First Instant Cashback on JS Credit Cards.

JS Credit Card holders will receive instant cashback when they purchase fuel at any station across Pakistan. In addition to this, the bank is all set to introduce cashback on other expenditures in the coming months, such as on groceries, travel, utility bills, and even educational fee payments.

In this economically tough situation, JS Bank's initiative helps customers in saving money at the time of purchase since cashback is automatically applied at checkout. This way, customers will never miss the opportunity to save while refueling or shopping. Unlike other products, which can take up to 30 days to give cashback to customers, JS Bank sends the cashback instantly.

Once the program is fully launched, consumers will be able to purchase products from thousands of leading brands with instant cashback. Whether it's holiday shopping, a new fridge, or a birthday gift, customers can go to thousands of retailers where they can shop and get universal cashback on all their purchases. 

Sharing his views on the new offering, Fahad Siddiqui, Head of Products, said, "While cashback is not a new feature, JS Bank is the first Pakistani bank to offer it instantly - which means no more waiting till the end of the month to get your money back - greatly solving the problems that customers face due to high prices." 

JS Credit Cards are offered in four main variants - Classic, Gold, Platinum, and Signature - with varying credit limits and additional benefits for cardholders. 

The instant cashback feature comes as a big sigh of relief for customers across the country since the prices of fuel, groceries, and even utility bills have recently gone up. 

--

About JS Bank: JS Bank is amongst the fastest-growing Banks in Pakistan, with both a domestic and international presence. The Bank is a leader in the SME space and has a substantial footprint in Digital Banking and Consumer Loans. JS Bank has been recognized on multiple international and national forums, including the prestigious AsiaMoney, Asian Banking, Finance, DIGI, and Pakistan Banking Awards. The Bank is part of JS Group, one of Pakistan's most diversified financial services groups. For more information, please visit http://www.jsbl.com/.

Contact Information:
Muhammad Ali Khan
Marketing
ali.khan15260@jsbl.com
+92-300-8988500

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for JS Bank

Featured Image for JS Bank

You just read:

JS Bank Solves Problems as Pakistan's First Bank to Offer INSTANT Cashback on Credit Cards

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.