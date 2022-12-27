O'Hara Law Firm Specializes in Personal Injury and Labor and Employment Law
O'Hara law firm guides its clients in consultation for legal advice and acts as a counsel assisting opposing parties in reaching a satisfactory settlement.
Patrick approaches things from a pragmatic approach, but he never forgets the human element associated with a case.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal injury law lies under the large umbrella of tort law - a legal specialization focusing on civil wrongs as opposed to criminal ones, which includes similar domains such as liability insurance and defamation. Personal injury law concerns a claimant's physiological, mental, or emotional damage and the lawsuit they filed against the person, institution, or association whose carelessness caused the injury. On the other hand, labor and employment law deal with management-labor union relations, the rights of employees who are or desire to be unionized, and collective bargaining arrangements in general. Dealing with an injury caused by someone else's negligence requires an experienced personal injury attorney to deal with the applicable law and assure proper compensation for the damages. The O'Hara Law Firm comprises personal injury and labor and employment attorneys providing legal counsel and assistance to individuals seeking personal injury lawsuits.
— Edwin
Personal injury attorneys give injured and affected claimants the legal counsel, direction, and representation they need to secure compensation. Their general responsibilities are similar to those of a litigator, including examining claims and collecting evidence, documenting injuries and expenditures, drafting interrogatories and court filings and motions, evaluating damages, and counseling clients throughout the claims process.
Personal injury cases frequently involve the carelessness of others. Personal injury lawyers may handle other transportation accidents, including bike accidents, mass transportation mishaps, automobile accidents, and pedestrian accidents. Patrick O'Hara of the O'Hara law firm handles premises liability lawsuits, such as negligent security, slip and fall incidents, and animal bites and attacks. The clients may also be involved in neglect, abuse, and construction accidents in nursing homes or hospitals. Medical negligence lawsuits are also classified as personal injury cases. Plaintiffs in individual injury cases may be entitled to reimbursement for their losses. Medical expenditures lost wages, loss of potential earnings, mental anguish, lack of consortium, loss of companionship, loss of pleasure in life, mental agony, and pain and suffering are all included. A personal injury lawsuit seeks monetary compensation for the claimant's medical expenses, physical suffering, mental distress, legal fees, and income lost due to incapacity to work.
"Patrick takes the exact opposite approach. He gave me a crash course in legal proceedings: depositions, pleadings, discovery, etc. His staff kept me up to date on every development in the case. He collaborated with one of the top expert witnesses in the area of my case and negotiated a rate that was unheard of in the industry. He made me feel as if I was a member of the legal team and we were in this together. Most lawyers run a risk calculation around the likelihood of high financial returns and the probability of winning. Patrick approaches things from a pragmatic approach, but he never forgets the human element associated with a case. He clearly explained all the viable options to me and helped me to come to a conclusion that allowed for both a sense of restored justice and financial restitution"
Because unions engage in collective bargaining agreements with management on behalf of their clients, which are fundamentally mass employment contracts with distinct features, both the employer and the union require legal counsel who is well-versed in "conventional" labor and employment law. Employees who have been wronged by their employers or in the workplace can seek legal help from Dr. Romin Tamanna. The attorney may also represent corporations that employees prosecute for labor or employment law violations. In addition, the lawyer frequently handles various issues, like harassment, unfair dismissal, underpayment, overtime payments, safety and health concerns, etc. The job does not end with labor and employment issues but also includes clients' personal injury cases.
Millions of Americans are injured in personal injury accidents each year. Many of these incidents result from another person's or a company's negligence. Every day, people file personal injury claims ranging from car accidents to slips and falls to dog bites. Unfortunately, they are more common than one would like to believe. It's also understandable that many people would seek justice for an accident that wasn't their fault. The plaintiffs start by filing a lawsuit for personal injury to seek restitution for the harm they have suffered. The O'Hara law firm helps such clients rest their cases by providing corporate counseling and education, assessing the damages, reviewing the witness information, and gathering all legal information required for a deserving claim or result.
For an employer to discriminate against employees based on race, sex, gender, and religion is a crime and must not be ignored or suffered. If there is an occurrence of a job threat by an employer or administration, an individual must follow the legal guidelines and know the rights and policies of the company. For example, suppose a person is demented and is unclear about the procedures and outcomes. In that case, the O'Hara law firm can fulfill its principal duty of counseling people (individuals or businesses) about their legal rights and responsibilities, as well as litigating civil or criminal lawsuits, financial transactions, and other matters requiring legal advice and additional help.
About O'Hara Law Firm
In the event of malpractice, O'Hara Law Firm establishes a secure space for its customers by protecting their privacy and completing obligations such as preparing paperwork, evaluating agreements, and negotiating deals. The business also provides legal counsel and representation to individuals who have suffered physical or emotional harm and financial loss due to the recklessness or negligence of another person or organization.
