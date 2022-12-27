Persian Sea Shipping Lines Enters the Crypto Industry

Persian Sea Shipping Lines, a global shipping and logistics company, is entering the crypto industry with its upcoming token presale. The tokens are backed by the company's extensive experience in the maritime industry and offer great potential for investors.

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, UAE, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to ensure trust among participants, the team worked with SolidProof. The collaboration helped the team complete a KYC check and audit their smart contracts before launch. With these measures in place, this project looks promising as one of the most secure token offerings available today.

The Presale Announcement

The presale operation will open on February 1st and will be available on the popular Unicrypt platform. The soft cap will equal 250,000 BUSD, with a hard cap set at 600,000 million BUSD.

The round will allow a limited audience to gain early access to the PSSL token.

Unicrypt is a popular choice among the projects that have gone live on the market over the years. It provides various features, from managing transactions to a fully customizable user experience. It also allows users to participate in token sales with their wallets and offers support for multiple currencies.

The project's tokens will follow a pre-determined allocation plan, with 25 million tokens reserved for the ILO round. This same amount will also go to the project's internal reserve, a choice made to ensure the project's longevity.

Another 13 million tokens will help the team fund its marketing strategy, an important part of the overall process.

The remaining tokens will go to the advisory board (2 million), ecosystem rewards (5 million), and team (5 million).

A well-balanced token distribution is one of the main features of this new token. With its total supply of 75 million tokens, PSSL can be one of the most sought-after projects in 2023.

A Project with Great Token Potential

In order to explain the token potential, the team gave an extended explanation of its services on the company's website. Specifically, PSSL connects its users with services such as ship chartering, bulk sea transport, and more.

Additionally, the team mentioned multiple types of sea cargo services, such as import/export, space booking, and storage. The team also pointed out that PSSL is a rapidly growing enterprise with experienced personnel in the shipping industry.

All these things together indicate that PSSL could have tremendous token potential. The project is well-positioned to provide its users with top-notch services at competitive prices.

About Persian Sea Shipping Lines

Persian Sea Shipping Lines LLC is a UAE-based shipping and logistics, service provider. The company offers a wide range of services, making it an important name in the international shipping industry.

The team's mission is to provide high-quality services with the utmost professionalism and bring solutions to customers' needs. These professionals relied on SolidProof to receive a smart contract audit certificate and complete the team's KYC procedure.

The company will soon begin accepting crypto payments in PSSL, its native token. This strategy will allow users to make payments quickly and securely through blockchain.

Anyone wishing to learn more about PSSL may visit the company's website and the social media pages below.

Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn

Anandu Naduviledathu Shibu info-at-pssl.ae