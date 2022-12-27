Submit Release
“First-Time Buyer” Season 3 Now Streaming on Hulu

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The third season of First-Time Buyer by the National Association of Realtors® is now available to watch on Hulu. The unscripted television series, created by NAR in 2020, provides an accurate representation of the American homebuying process while highlighting the important role that Realtors® play in helping U.S. consumers achieve the dream of homeownership.

“First-Time Buyer provides a unique and authentic glimpse into the homebuying journey, and the challenges and triumphs that come with it,” said NAR President Kenny Parcell, a Realtor® from Spanish Fork, Utah, and broker-owner of Equity Real Estate Utah. “Through this series, we hope to inspire and educate aspiring homebuyers, and to showcase the valuable role that Realtors® play in supporting their clients.”

The eight new episodes – filmed across Houston and Tampa – follow different individuals, couples and families through their first homebuying journey.

“The stories featured in this season of First-Time Buyer are relatable and inspiring,” said NAR Head of Production Alicia Bailey. “They showcase the diversity of the American homebuying experience, as well as the various emotions that come with it. We hope that viewers will be able to relate to the experiences of these homebuyers and learn from their journey as they navigate the complex world of real estate.”

First-Time Buyer is an extension of NAR’s consumer advertising campaign, “That’s Who We R”, which works to elevate the Realtor® brand by highlighting unique differentiators, such as Realtors®’ commitment to the association’s Code of Ethics.

“As Realtors®, we are proud to support and guide first-time buyers through this exciting and sometimes overwhelming process,” said Parcell. “It’s truly an amazing feeling to help someone achieve their dream of owning a home.”

All episodes from seasons one and two are also available to stream for free on YouTube, Facebook and at firsttimebuyer.realtor.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

# # #

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. 


Spencer High
National Association of Realtors®
202-383-1051
shigh@nar.realtor

