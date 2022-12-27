New Hampshire Gains New Candle Bar and Boutique Franchise, Sea Love
The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s very first franchise, marking the second for the brand this year.
We are so happy and proud to expand the Sea Love family and help our franchisee's create the life they love.”PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sea Love, a unique candle bar and boutique franchise based out of Maine, will now have its very first location in New Hampshire thanks to a new agreement signed this month. The recent franchise sale marks the second franchise territory for the brand and will be located in Portsmouth. The franchise partners are Lori and Scott Dennehy.
— Sea Love CEO Stacy Miller
“Lori came into our candle bar and boutique and fell in love with our business concept. She reached out to us and said she knew she had to be part of it,” stated Stacy Miller, Founder and CEO of Sea Love. “That enthusiasm and vision was right in line with ours and we knew we wanted to partner with her.” Although Sea Love products can be found throughout the state in partnering retail locations, this will be the very first Sea Love candle bar and boutique in New Hampshire.
Sea Love has been offering its franchise opportunity for the first time this year after finalizing the development of its franchise model. Franchise expansion efforts are led by Miller together with her husband and COO Barry Miller. Currently the team is seeking new candidates for ownership in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, with a focus on southern and coastal territories.
Franchisees gain several ownership perks that keep business straightforward, including an operations manual and comprehensive training. Each agreement also includes branded collateral and a spot on the company’s corporate website.
ABOUT Sea Love
Sea Love is a unique candle bar and coastal-inspired boutique based in Maine. The brand was first founded in 2020 and offers customers a fun DIY candle making experience as well as a selection of retail items. All candles are phthalate-free, 100% vegan, and are created using sustainable, locally sourced ingredients. To find out more about Sea Love, visit www.sealovecandles.com. To learn more about owning a candle bar and boutique franchise, visit www.sealovefranchise.com.
