The "AirBnB" for EV Charging Stations has Arrived
Electricity is available everywhere. So should the EV chargers! Killswitch adds the payment mechanism that enables EV chargers to be available in virtually every corner of the planet.”LISBON, PORTUGAL, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Killswitch.cc introduces a revolutionary new payment system for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that is fast, secure, and convenient for both drivers and EV charger owners.
Just like the AirBnB or Booking.com let’s individuals and Hotels rent their rooms and apartments to anyone that needs them, Killswitch.cc enables anyone (or any business) to easily rent their EV charging stations to EV owners, adding an extra revenue stream to their bottom line. And for EV owners, it brings extra convenience and peace of mind knowing that anywhere they go they can find an EV charger available for them to use.
The Killswitch payment system, which is accessible through a simple QR code scanning, allows drivers to easily pay for their EV charging sessions using a variety of payment methods, including credit card, debit card, and mobile payment methods.
One distinct advantage of Killswitch.cc is that it is the first truly universal EV payment system available, meaning that it can be used with any EV charger model or manufacturer and - from the EV owner perspective - chargers can be used ad-hoc, without the need to register or create any account: drivers simply choose the charge duration, pay and plug to charge.
Another key feature of the Killswitch payment system is its security. All transactions are encrypted and processed through a secure payment gateway, ensuring that drivers' personal and financial information is protected at all times.
In addition to being universal and secure, the QR payment system is also convenient for EV drivers. It allows them to stop their charging sessions at any time, and provides real-time updates on the duration and status of their charging session.
"We are excited to offer this new payment system to the EV charging ecosystem," said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Killswitch.cc. "Our goal is to make it as easy and ubiquitous as possible for drivers to charge their vehicles, and this new QR payment system is an important step in achieving that goal."
