Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,849 in the last 365 days.

Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 5.7% Annually Through 2028

Dublin, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Distribution Channel, Product, Application (Preventive Care, Osteoarthritis, Ligament Injury Repair, Compression Therapy), Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market should witness market growth of 5.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

There are numerous uses for OTC braces. They may be given to stop the motion of joints, limbs, or other body parts for a specific period of time. This may be essential for proper recovery and posture throughout the injured body part's healing process. Braces are usually recommended for restricting and assisting general movement, removing weight from muscles and joints that are recovering or injured, and changing the shape and function to relieve discomfort and encourage increased mobility. To aid in musculoskeletal rehabilitation, these braces can also be suggested to patients who have broken or shattered bones.

Europe region is anticipated to have a growing demand for OTC braces and supports throughout this region in the near future due to the existence of improved healthcare infrastructure, current products, and trained experts. The rising demand for sophisticated therapies & products in Europe is another significant element anticipated to encourage regional market expansion.

The Germany market dominated the Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $87.5 Million by 2028. The UK market is exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The France market would experience a CAGR of 6.5% during (2022-2028).

Scope of the Study
By Distribution Channel

  • Pharmacies & Retailers
  • E-Commerce Platforms
  • Orthopedic Clinics & Hospitals

By Product

  • Knee Braces & Supports
  • Ankle Braces & Supports
  • Hand/Wrist Braces & Supports
  • Back, Hip & Spine Braces and Supports
  • Shoulder Braces & Supports
  • Elbow Braces & Supports
  • Foot Walkers & Orthoses
  • Others

By Application

  • Preventive Care
  • Osteoarthritis
  • Ligament Injury Repair
  • Compression Therapy
  • Others

By Country

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Russia
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Rest of Europe

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • 3M Company
  • Essity AB
  • Ossur Hf.
  • Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA
  • Bauerfeind AG
  • Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
  • Becker Orthopedic
  • DJO Global
  • Breg, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Distribution Channel

Chapter 4. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Product

Chapter 5. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Application

Chapter 6. Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market by Country

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji7y0p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com 
         Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager 
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 
         For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

You just read:

Europe OTC Braces & Supports Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow at 5.7% Annually Through 2028

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.