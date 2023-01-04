NDS Launches Business Support Portal to Help and Support Drug Testing Providers and Collection Sites

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 4, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether you are looking to start a business in the drug and alcohol testing industry or are already in the drug testing or collections business, having the right guidance, knowledge, and resources is critical to keeping you and your business on the right track.To help both start-up and existing drug testing business increase market share, reach new markets, and operate more efficiently, National Drug Screening has launched a Drug Testing Business Support portal and how to knowledgebase. The portal, www.NDSadmin.com , provides access to how to videos, detailed procedures, editable templates, and more resources designed to answer your questions and simplify your business. With membership levels that include exclusive knowledgebase access up to recurring monthly coaching and hands-on assistance for business and even daily operations, there is an option to fit your needs.At National Drug Screening, we understand that smart business owners seek to learn and tap into the expertise of other successful business owners and industry professionals, which is why we created these resources and programs to help our direct clients and are now opening them up to others in the industry.Join Joe Reilly and Tom Fulmer on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 2 pm ET, for a live preview of the Business Support Portal. They will provide an overview of what is available in the portal, address your questions and comments, and listen to your requests for what we can add to better serve you and your team.This is being offered free to prospective and current drug testing providers, C/TPAs, and collection sites.To register yourself or team members, simply CLICK HERE or copy the link below and paste it into your browser of choice: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2250420354028389977 For more information contact Joe Reilly at joe@nationaldrugscreening.com or 321-622-2020.