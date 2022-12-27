Hai Phong High-Rise Apartments Specify PENETRON ADMIX to Protect Concrete Foundations from High Groundwater Levels

The inauguration of the South Tower of the upscale Minato Residence in Hai Phong, Vietnam, in December 2022 completes this project's first stage of construction. Construction on the North Tower is set to be completed in 2023. PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline concrete waterproofing solution, was specified to protect the below-grade foundation structures from the area's high groundwater table.

EAST SETAUKET, N.Y. (PRWEB) December 27, 2022

Hai Phong was founded by French colonialists in the late 19th century as a key seaport and commercial hub. Today, the city is a major commercial and industrial center and, with over 2.3 million inhabitants, the third-largest city in Vietnam.

Situated on a prime location on the southern edge of Haiphong, close to the shores of the Lach Tray River, the Minato Residence features 924 luxury apartment units housed in two residential towers, each 26-floors tall, and an adjoining commercial/retail building for a total area of 139,000 ft2 (12,635 m²). Flanked by green parks within the complex, amenities include a double-height lobby, children's playground, indoor event areas, a fully-equipped gym, and an outdoor pool.

With the Hai Phong construction site less than 500 feet (150 m) from the Lach Tray River, the groundwater situation was a concern for Fujita Construction, the general contractor.

"Because the below-grade concrete structures of the Minato Residence towers would be exposed to the hydrostatic pressure of the groundwater, a robust and practical solution was required," adds Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Vietnam. "Our team presented PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline concrete waterproofing solution that would provide the needed concrete durability with negligible future maintenance requirements for the basement concrete structures."

Quick Decision on Waterproofing Spec

Specified as the preferred concrete waterproofing admixture, PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete was used to waterproof the basement slab of both residential towers and the adjoining commercial building, as well as all below-grade retaining walls.

Easily mixed in during batching, the active compounds in PENETRON ADMIX uniformly disperse within the concrete matrix, filling micro-cracks, pores, and capillaries with an insoluble crystalline formation. This prevents water and water-borne chemicals from entering the concrete structures, even under high hydrostatic pressure commonly found in areas with high groundwater levels – similar to the Hai Phong site of Minato Residences. In addition, any cracks that may develop during the lifetime of the concrete automatically self-heal, resulting in waterproof and durable concrete for the lifespan of the structure. No further maintenance or treatment is required.

"Thanks to our success with the construction of the now-completed South Tower, we are also working on the final phase of the Minato Residences project, where PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete has already been poured for the base of the North Tower," adds Kim Khanh Ngo Xuan.

