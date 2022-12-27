Silica Sand Market in Latin America, Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Industry Analysis 2023-2028
Latin America Silica Sand Market To Gain Higher Revenues Significantly During 2023-2028, Driven By Rising Construction ActivitiesSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El informe del estudio de mercado de Informes de Expertos titulado, ‘El Mercado de Arena de Sílice en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece una visión estructurada del mercado, examinando sus diversos segmentos y variables clave como aplicación y las regiones.
La investigación recoge un sólido pronóstico de la presencia de factores clave de éxito y limitaciones, sigue a los proveedores bien establecidos y las últimas tendencias de la industria que impactan en el objetivo de crecimiento del mercado global. También evalúa la dinámica del mercado y la relación entre la demanda de los consumidores y el precio del producto, junto con la auditoría de los modelos FODA y de las cinco fuerzas de Porter.
The market study report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Silica Sand Market 2023-2028’ , gives structured insights into the market, examining its diverse segments and key variables such as application, and key regions. The research gathers robust forecasting of the presence of key success factors and constraints, tracks well-established vendors, and the latest trends in the industry that impact the growth goal of the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, and the relationship between consumer demand and product price, coupled with the audit of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Los aspectos más destacados del informe incluyen:
Visión general del mercado (2018-2028)
• CAGR para el período de pronóstico (2023-2028): 3,6%
El mercado latinoamericano de arena de sílice representó un volumen de 12,53 millones de toneladas en 2022. Impulsado por el aumento de las actividades de fracturación hidráulica, se espera que el mercado de arena de sílice en América Latina crezca a una fuerte tasa exponencial durante 2023-2028. Además, el incremento de la demanda de arena de sílice de diversos sectores industriales para la construcción de carreteras, la fabricación de vidrio y la fabricación de fibra de vidrio en la electrónica está ayudando al crecimiento del mercado.
La alta demanda en la industria del vidrio está proporcionando oportunidades lucrativas para que los actores clave amplíen sus horizontes de ingresos en América Latina con usos especializados de arena de sílice como principal contribuyente en el segmento. En adición, el exceso de actividades de construcción debido al aumento de la población y la utilización de ventanas, puertas, escaparates, barandillas, escaleras, etc. también están impulsando el tamaño del mercado de la arena de sílice en el período proyectado.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Silica sand is a chemical made from the bonding of silica and oxygen elements. This granular material is used for durability and the structural strength in paints and coatings, filtration, glass manufacturing, road construction, and the chemical industry. Silica sand also known as Silicon dioxide with the chemical formula as SiO2, consists of high strength features.
The significant applications of the market are:
• Glass Industry
• Foundry
• Hydraulic Fracturing
• Filtration
• Abrasives
• Chemical Production
• Others
Key regions covered include:
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Mexico
• Others
Market Trends
The Latin America silica sand market is showing expansion in revenue shares with the effect of augmentation in construction activities and their demand for fiberglass. The government projects for the betterment of medical infrastructure and the development of smart cities are owing to an increase in the market share of silica sand in the Latin American region. Therefore, to fulfil the high requisition blooming in the industry, the key players of the target market are altering the production and manufacturing techniques coupled with accelerated supply channels.
In addition, the rise in exploration activities and developments in the chemical industry is driving the market towards pragmatic pathways. Moreover, massive government expenditure and collective efforts of organisations for product innovations and integration of high-end technologies are fostering the silica sand industry during the forecast period. Therefore, the developing economies and their obligations for enhanced and upgraded utilities such as lightweight glazing glass, flat glass, etc are pushing manufacturers to integrate best mechanisms for customer satisfaction.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
• SCR-Sibelco N.V.
• Mitsubishi Corporation
• U.S. Silica
• ArrMaz Products, Inc.
• Badger Mining Corporation
• JFE MINERAL Co., LTD.
• SCR-Sibelco N.V.
• Others
The insights in the market research report provide growth possibilities, socio-political environment factors affecting the market, launches of products, new entrants dominating the market, and the presence of key companies driving the industry.
