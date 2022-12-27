Renewable Energy Market in Latin America, Size, Share, Trend, Growth 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio publicado por Informes de Expertos titulado ‘Mercado de Energías Renovables en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2023-2028′, ofrece un estudio en profundidad de los factores que configuran positivamente las perspectivas del mercado y examina los aspectos basados en tipos y las regiones clave. El informe analiza además las limitaciones y la rivalidad que plantea el mercado, basándose en los modelos de las cinco fuerzas de Porter, junto con el análisis SWOT. Además, se observa el mercado en términos de tendencias últimas y futuras y su impacto en el algoritmo. El estudio se encarga de la investigación en profundidad, que abarca los indicadores de precios y los actores del mercado, demostrando los impactos en la dinámica y el panorama del mercado.

The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Renewable Energy Market 2023-2028’ , offers an in-depth survey of the factors positively shaping the market outlook and examines the aspects based on type and key regions. The report further analyses the limitations and rivalry posed in the market, based on Porter’s Five Forces models, along with SWOT analysis. Furthermore, the market is observed in terms of latest and future trends and their impact on the algorithm. The study is responsible for the in-depth research, encompassing the price indicators and market players, by demonstrating the impacts on market dynamics and landscape.

Los aspectos más destacados del informe son:

Visión General del Mercado (2018-2028)

• CAGR del Periodo de Pronóstico (2023-2028): 6,50%

El mercado latinoamericano de las energías renovables está ganando impulso, ya que la región está experimentando un crecimiento constante de la biomasa y la energía hidráulica. Además, varias naciones latinoamericanas reciben una alta radiación solar que puede ayudar al desarrollo de la energía solar. Esto, a su vez, está atrayendo varias oportunidades prometedoras y una afluencia de actores del mercado para establecer plantas de energía renovable. Asimismo, la diversidad del paisaje de la región también les está ayudando a recibir grandes inversiones por parte de gobiernos e inversores. De este modo, el mercado obtuvo USD 80,55 millones en 2021 y demostró el gran potencial del mercado para prosperar.

Los gobiernos regionales también están promoviendo y apoyando enormemente las energías renovables mediante políticas e inversiones en el sector. Por ejemplo, el Laboratorio Nacional de Energías Renovables (NREL) de México declaró el objetivo de instalar 2.336 MW adicionales para superar la marca de los 4 GW e impulsar el potencial del país para convertirse en una potencia de energías limpias. De este modo, los países intentan atajar el agotamiento de las fuentes no renovables y hacer frente a los efectos negativos del cambio climático. Se espera que estas iniciativas gubernamentales favorables impulsen el mercado de las energías renovables durante el periodo de pronóstico.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Renewable energy comes from natural sources that cannot be depleted easily. They are in a form of wind, solar, hydropower and biomass energy that are naturally replenishable and do not harm the environment. Unlike non-renewable sources such as the ones derived from fossil fuels, the renewable energy are alternative power sources that can aid the modern society in terms of electricity and transport.

On the basis of types, the market can be broadly categorised into:

• Hydropower
• Bioenergy
• Biomass
• Others

Key regions covered include:

• Brazil
• Venezuela
• Colombia
• Argentina
• Chile
• Mexico
• Others

For each of the regions, the report also analyses the market on the basis of type and fuel source for electricity generation.

Market Trends

Latin America is a hub of hydropower as in 2019, the 8 countries, led by Colombia, pledges that 70% of the region’s energy will be sourced from renewable energies. This showcases the region’s willingness to be transitioned into a green continent. Brazil is leading growth in wind and solar and it has a target of meeting around 48% of energy from wind and solar. Governments are increasingly providing incentives for the deployment of renewables to promote their use.

The region is witnessing a mass adoption of bifacial solar technology as it reduces the overall cost of power generation and installation, and it can generate energy from both sides of panels. The increasing population and their energy demand are also increasing, which is also impacting the faster depletion of fossil fuels and thus people are accepting renewable energies with open arms. For instance, consumers are buying electrical vehicles at a mass scale in order to reduce carbon emissions.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are:

• Ingenostrum S.L.
• Enel Green Power S.p.A
• Gauss Energy
• First Solar, Inc.
• Atlas Renewable Energy
• Others

This report covers the key company profiles and generates information on expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, along with other latest industry developments.

About Us:

Informes de Expertos, the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

You just read:

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

