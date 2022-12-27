Crystal M. Moran's newly released "Souls That Bind" is a fascinating tale of reincarnation and ageless love that will always find a way back.

"Souls That Bind" from Christian Faith Publishing author Crystal M. Moran is a captivating fiction that will enthrall the imagination as readers meet a series of souls unexpectedly linked for all of eternity.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 "Souls That Bind": an enjoyable romance with a compelling twist. "Souls That Bind" is the creation of published author Crystal M. Moran, a loving wife and mother who was born and raised in Kentucky.

Moran shares, "Determined to shake living in her older sister's mistake-filled shadow and fresh out of high school, Chloe McKinney is eager to show her strict and overbearing parents that she is a responsible adult that can make it on her own. The only person she seems to have on her side is her grandpa whom she has always had a special bond with.

"When Chloe's homelife with her parents becomes unbearable, she plots a way out and applies for a job as a live-in caretaker to an elderly lady named Hanna Hutton. Chloe can't quite put her finger on why her new employer seems so familiar to her, as if she has always known her.

"One night, Hanna reveals a shocking secret to Chloe that she had lived a past life with the only man she ever loved. Together they made a beautiful life and family. Had it not been messed up by tragedies, she would have lived the most perfect life. Hanna seems trapped and saddened in her new life while wishing for her old life with her family back. She fears that once this life is soon over that she will be born again and live another dull life without ever finding true love again.

"As Chloe struggles with believing Hanna's secret, clues and jaw-dropping revelations keep coming up that may very well explain just why it is that her sweet elderly boss seems so familiar!

"While Chloe works to figure out the mystery of Hanna's secret, she finds herself also falling in love with the perfect man. Her newly found love makes her sad for her employer's lost true love and finds her wanting to believe the impossible.

"Can true love last forever? Could one be reincarnated? And if one could be, then couldn't there be more?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Crystal M. Moran's new book offers a unique love story with a layer of adventure.

Moran spins a fascinating tale that will have readers enchanted from the first page as a truly enjoyable fiction unfolds.

Consumers can purchase "Souls That Bind" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Souls That Bind," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

