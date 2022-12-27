Michael D. Johnson M.D.'s newly released "Intimate with the Infinite" is a thoughtful study of connection and faith

"Intimate with the Infinite" from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael D. Johnson M.D. shares a collection of thought-provoking poetic works that examine the profound connection between man and God.

MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Intimate with the Infinite": a potent arrangement of spiritually-charged poems. "Intimate with the Infinite" is the creation of published author Michael D. Johnson M.D., who received his undergraduate degree at Lawrence University in Wisconsin. He then attended medical school at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He and his wife, Dr. Kay Johnson, have been involved in overseas missionary work since 1984, and both were awarded Doctorates in Humane Letters from Eastern University in St. Davids Pennsylvania. During their forty-four of marriage, God has blessed them with four, now adult, children and seven grandchildren. Their home church is the Tasker Street Missionary Baptist Church in Philadelphia.

Dr. Johnson shares, "A newborn baby cries. Once separated from the womb, the newborn's immediate desire is to find intimacy. There is no greater human intimacy than a mother's womb. That separation from intimacy defines us. We crave intimacy for the duration of our lives.

"We are finite. We are mortal. We want to belong. We want to be a part of a family, a community, a group, and a nation. We want to be defined as not just who we are but to whom we belong. That is our desire to be intimate.

"Human relationships are finite and all end in separation, either by choice or circumstance. Most of us seek to hold on to as many people as possible for the sake of feeling loved and giving love. Intimacy defines us. Ultimately, there is only one relationship that outlasts our mortality. That relationship is with our Creator. That relationship is timeless and endless and can only be described as being 'intimate with the Infinite.'

"This collection of poems reflects my growth in seeking intimacy with the Infinite. As a son, brother, grandson, husband, father, and grandfather, I have learned to appreciate the multiple layers of intimacy in the family. These are all important links that help define who I am. I depend upon these relationships to give me peace, direction, and encouragement. I am reminded, however, that only one person can give me all that I need eternally and forever. Those are redundant terms but serve to emphasize this pursuit as extending timelessly.

"Peruse this collection for a personal assessment of what the Holy Spirit will tell you about yourself and why eternal life is not about living forever. Instead, it is about knowing Christ intimately and infinitely.

"And this is life eternal, that they might know thee the only true God, and Jesus Christ, whom thou hast sent. (Jn 17:3)"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael D. Johnson M.D.'s new book will challenge and empower readers in their pursuit of connection with the divine.

Dr. Johnson shares a deeply personal anthology that will resonate with many who have sought, and continue to pursue, an elevated understanding of Christ.

