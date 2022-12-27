Government’s December law-making session opens

VIETNAM, December 27 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính praised ministries, sectors and agencies for being responsible and active in preparing, building and submitting proposals and draft laws in 2022.

Chairing the Government’s monthly law-making session that opened in Hà Nội on Monday, PM Chính said that law building and institution perfection is one of the strategic breakthroughs and a focus of the Government's investment and drastic implementation.

The work of building and perfecting the institution has made positive changes, becoming more and more professional and ensuring progress and quality, the Government leader said.

However, the PM pointed out that more efforts are needed to continue building and perfecting institutions and unleashing resources for rapid and sustainable development, particularly in the current context.

In 2022, the Government held nine sessions on the formulation of laws and policies, during which Government members gave opinions on 40 draft laws.

During this session, the Government considered amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on People's Public Security, and proposed building such laws as the Law amending and supplementing to the Law on Credit Institutions; the Law on Citizenship Identification (amended); the Law on industrial defence, security and industrial mobilisation; the Law on Digital Technology Industry; and the Law on Urban and Rural Planning.

He requested participants to continue discussing important issues which raise different opinions to ensure the progress and quality of the session.

Regarding tasks in the future, the PM asked ministries and heads of agencies and chairmen of People's Committees to continue leading and guiding the building of laws and completing of the institution.

The PM asked to focus their leadership and directions in building laws and perfecting the institution, including promoting the role of the leaders, tightening discipline, improving policy response capacity, removing difficulties and shortcomings to promote socio-economic recovery and development, and attracting and enhancing human resources quality.

He stressed the need to assess both tasks of building and perfecting the institution and organising the implementation of laws. Attention should be paid to information dissemination about policies during the building, issuance and implementation of laws. — VNS