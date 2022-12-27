PHILIPPINES, December 27 - Press Release

December 27, 2022 Villar SIPAG honors 14 cooperatives for poverty reduction The Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) recognized 14 cooperatives for their contribution in improving the quality of life of Filipinos, especially from the countryside. Former Senate President Manny Villar and Sen. Cynthia Villar led the awarding ceremonies and hand over plaque of recognition the cooperatives that showed exemplary assistance to their communities coming from different parts of the country. Each awardees likewise received Php250,000 in cash from Villar SIPAG. Thirty four cooperatives were shortlisted from among the 153 entries and 14 emerged as the final awardees. "Cooperatives play a significant role toward realizing the aspirations of our countrymen, especially those from the rural areas. They are the true epitome of Sipag at Tiyaga, values that have helped me succeed in my career as a businessman and a public servant," former Senate President Villar said. "Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," added Sen. Cynthia Villar, director of Villar SIPAG. The 10th Villar SIPAG Awards for Poverty Reduction are: Luzon: 1. Thanksgiving Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Upper Green Valley, Camp 6 Kenon Road, Tuba, Benguet 2. St. Paschal Baylon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Zone 3 San Quintin, Pangasinan 3. Bagnos Multi- Purpose Cooperative, Brgy. #9 Binacag, Banna, Ilocos Norte 4. Fatima Vigan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Pantay Fatima Vigan, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur 5. St. Vincent Parish Multi- Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Brgy. Bagumbayan Dupax Del Sur, Dupax Nueva Viscaya 6. St. James The Apostle Multi-Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Purok 3, San Miguel Betis, Guagua Pampanga 7. General Trias Dairy Raisers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Purok 1 Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite 8. Pangkalahatang Samahan Ng Mga Magsasaka Ng Siniloan, L. De Leon Street, Brgy. Wawa, Siniloan , Laguna 9. Damayan Sa Cavite Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, 2nd Floor Dacco Mpc, 40 Anabu Road, Anabu Ii, Imus's Cavite 10. Ibabao Multi- Purpose Cooperative, National Road, Ibabao, Cuenca,Batangas 11. Baao Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, National Highway San Nicholas, Baao, Camarines Sur Visayas 12. La Castellana 1 Personnel Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cor.Ferla Roxas Street, Brgy. Robles Las Castellana, Negros Occidental 13. Bohol Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Poblacion Ubos, Loay, Bohol Mindanao 14. Bansalan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Ramon Delos Cientos Street, Bansalan, Bansalan, Davao Del Sur House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar and Cooperative Development Authority Usec. Joseph Encabo also graced the event held at Villar SIPAG Complex in Las Piñas City. enterprises that resulted to local economic development and improvement of lives. The event capped the birthday celebration of former Senate President Villar, the founding Chairman of Villar SIPAG Villar SIPAG pinarangalan ang 14 na Kooperatiba para sa poverty reduction Pinarangalan ng Villar SIPAG (Social Institute for Poverty Alleviation and Governance) ang 14 kooperatiba dahil sa kanilang kontribusiyon sa pagpapabago ng kalidad ng kabuhayan ng mga Pilipino lalo na sa mga kanayunan. Pinangunahan nila Former Senate President Manny Villar atSenator Cynthia Villar ang paagbibigay ng plaque of recognition sa mga kooperativa na nagpakita ng huwarang tulong sa kanilang mga komunidad na nagmumula sa iba't ibang bahagi ng bansa. Bawat awardees ay tumanggap ng ng Php 250,000 cash mulas sa Villar SIPAG. Tatlumpu't-apat na kooperatiba ang shortlisted mula sa 153 na lumahok at 14 ang napiling bigyan ng award. "Cooperatives play a significant role toward realizing the aspirations of our countrymen, especially those from the rural areas. They are the true epitome of Sipag at Tiyaga, values that have helped me succeed in my career as a businessman and a public servant," ayon katy former Senate President Villar . "Through this recognition, we hope to inspire and encourage cooperatives to continue with their work to uplift the lives of their communities," dagdag pa ni Sen. Cynthia Villar, director of Villar SIPAG. ANG 10th Villar SIPAG Awards for Poverty Reduction ay binigay sa mga sumusunod: Luzon: 1. Thanksgiving Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Upper Green Valley, Camp 6 Kenon Road, Tuba, Benguet 2. St. Paschal Baylon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Zone 3 San Quintin, Pangasinan 3. Bagnos Multi- Purpose Cooperative, Brgy. #9 Binacag, Banna, Ilocos Norte 4. Fatima Vigan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Pantay Fatima Vigan, Vigan City, Ilocos Sur 5. St. Vincent Parish Multi- Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Brgy. Bagumbayan Dupax Del Sur, Dupax Nueva Viscaya 6. St. James The Apostle Multi-Purpose Cooperative, St. James Coop Building, Purok 3, San Miguel Betis, Guagua Pampanga 7. General Trias Dairy Raisers Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Purok 1 Brgy. Santiago, General Trias, Cavite 8. Pangkalahatang Samahan Ng Mga Magsasaka Ng Siniloan, L. De Leon Street, Brgy. Wawa, Siniloan , Laguna 9. Damayan Sa Cavite Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, 2nd Floor Dacco Mpc, 40 Anabu Road, Anabu Ii, Imus's Cavite 10. Ibabao Multi- Purpose Cooperative, National Road, Ibabao, Cuenca,Batangas 11. Baao Parish Multi-Purpose Cooperative, National Highway San Nicholas, Baao, Camarines Sur Visayas 12. La Castellana 1 Personnel Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Cor.Ferla Roxas Street, Brgy. Robles Las Castellana, Negros Occidental 13. Bohol Community Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Poblacion Ubos, Loay, Bohol Mindanao 14. Bansalan Multi-Purpose Cooperative, Ramon Delos Cientos Street, Bansalan, Bansalan, Davao Del Sur Kasama sa awarding ceremonies sina House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar, Vista Land CEO Paolo Villar and Cooperative Development Authority Usec. Joseph Encabo na ginanap sa Villar SIPAG Complex sa Las Piñas City. Ang okasyon sa nagtapos sa pagdiriwang ng kaarawan ni former Senate President Villar, ang founding Chairman ng Villar SIPAG