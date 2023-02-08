Dr. Michael C. Threatt settles Federal Fair Housing Act Retaliation Lawsuit with Sylacauga Housing Authority in Alabama
Christ-led Fair Housing Hero created equal housing opportunities and implemented Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing mandates at Housing Authority in Alabama
It is time to Change the Narrative in Alabama and America to Fair Housing Today, Fair Housing Tomorrow, Fair Housing Forever”DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Michael C. Threatt made history by serving as the first African American Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Sylacauga Housing Authority (SHA), a public housing authority (PHA) in central Alabama, from 2017 until 2019.
— Dr. Michael C. Threatt
Dr. Threatt and SHA have settled the federal Fair Housing Act retaliation lawsuit. They both go on record to recant any defamation of character said about each other.
Although it has been 55 years since Congress passed the Fair Housing Act public policy, seven days after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on April 11, 1968, there were three federal Fair Housing Act lawsuit settlements with three different PHAs in Alabama from 2020-2023.
Dr. Threatt is excited to see the recent announcement of HUD’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing (AFFH) proposed rule and the name changing from the Assessment of Fair Housing (AFH) to the Equity Plan. He is also excited to see how the White House’s Memorandum on Redressing Our Nation’s and the Federal Government’s History of Discriminatory Housing Practices and Policies will align with HUD's FY2022-2026 Strategic Plan language of advancing inclusive, equity-focused policies.
It is a perfect time to bridge the gap between evidence-based research and practice through John Kingdon’s Multiple Streams theory. America has a “window of opportunity” to fix the broken promises of the Fair Housing Act by combining the streams of public policy (AFFH), politics (Congress), and problems (discriminatory housing practices) into one stream.
“It is a blessing to be vindicated as we recently celebrated the birthday and life of Dr. King a couple of weeks ago. I am reminded of one of my favorite quotes by the Courageous Civil Rights Leader, the ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of convenience and comfort but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. My Christian values, beliefs, and spirit of love and forgiveness led to this positive conflict-resolution process. I am humbled and grateful to have my faith and strength, which have provided me wisdom as I attempted to make real the promises of the Fair Housing Act public policy,” said Dr. Threatt.
“I want to thank my wife, Dr. Jennifer M. Threatt, who stood by my side during this daunting and challenging time. I would also like to thank my family, friends, and supporters who stood in the gap and prayed with and for me during the past four years. I would be remised if I did not thank the countless hours and support of my incredible and dynamic legal team, which consisted of Attorney Richard A. Rice, Attorney Roderick T. Cooks, and Attorney Lee Winston,” Dr. Threatt added.
Merit-based Awards
While at SHA, Dr. Threatt launched a rebranding campaign by creating a new logo, website, and social media platform. He also led the SHA’s investment in technology by moving from paper to the cloud, implementing the C-Suite business model and evidence-based and best practices listed in his 2018-2019 "Our Evolution" Annual Scorecard. Additionally, he started preparing SHA to convert its entire portfolio to the Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Project-Based Rental Assistance (PBRA) program.
Based on these accomplishments and the successful implementation of his “Housing Authority of Tomorrow” model, Dr. Threatt was awarded the 2019 Executive Director of the Year, and SHA was awarded the 2019 Website of the Year for the Alabama Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (AAHRA).
On September 5, 2019, in Albany, Georgia, Dr. Threatt was awarded the Top 4 Winner for the Rural Leader Magazine 40 under 40 Edition for the states of Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. As the CEO of SHA, he was honored for his work to increase housing opportunities in rural Alabama. He was also a part of the Inaugural Class of Central Alabama's 40 under 40 Awardees in 2018.
Fair Housing Hero
While working at SHA, Dr. Threatt met with the Alabama Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) Office and the Fair Housing Center of Northern Alabama to learn best practices regarding creating equal housing opportunities under the Fair Housing Act and implementing AFFH mandates.
In April 2019, under his leadership, SHA hosted a Fair Housing Symposium, inviting all stakeholders to learn more about the Fair Housing Act. Attendees were given copies of “The Color of Law” book to better educate themselves on why PHAs are charged with analyzing the impediments to Fair Housing. He ensured that SHA complied with the Fair Housing Act by taking meaningful actions to foster inclusive communities and comply with the AFFH public policy.
Dr. Threatt also said, “Ironically, another favorite quote that comes to mind is from one of my Heroes and another Courageous Civil Rights Leader, fellow Alabamian, and United States Congressman, the late John Lewis. Congressman Lewis inspired the spirit of "Good Trouble" in me to have the moral courage to call out what is wrong and stand for what is right. His famous quote, “never ever be afraid to make some noise and get into Trouble, Good Trouble, Necessary Trouble, weighed heavy on my heart during the past four years."
Dr. Threatt hopes all PHAs in America start to implement Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, read the "Color of Law" book, and celebrate the Juneteenth holiday. “It is time to change the narrative in Alabama and America to Fair Housing Today, Fair Housing Tomorrow, Fair Housing Forever,” he concludes.
Dr. Threatt obtained his Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) from West Chester University (WCU). He is a member of the following organizations and committees:
• National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)
• National Fair Housing Alliance (NHFA)
• Diversity Equity Inclusion Advisory Committee (DEIAC) for the National Association of Housing & Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO)
• Congressional Black Caucus Foundation
• National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP)
• Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Incorporated
• National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA)
• National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC)
The federal Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination in housing based on race, color, religion, sex, familial status, national origin, and disability.
