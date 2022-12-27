NC1 Agency Launches NC1 Network as Premier Outlet for New Music and Movies in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NC1 Agency is excited to announce the launch of the NC1 Network, a new entertainment destination for Nashville and Tennessee. The NC1 Network will be the premier outlet for new music and movies in the region, offering a wide range of programming that includes original content, popular movies and TV shows, concerts and special events.

"We are thrilled to bring the NC1 Network to Nashville and Tennessee," said NC1 Agency CEO Nick Caster. "Our goal is to offer the best in entertainment to our audiences, and we believe that the NC1 Network will quickly become the go-to destination for new music and movies in the region."

The NC1 Network will feature a variety of programming that caters to a wide range of viewers. From original series and movies to fan-favorite shows and movies, the NC1 Network has something for everyone. In addition, the network will also air concerts and special events, giving viewers the opportunity to experience their favorite artists and performers live.

The NC1 Network will be available on all streaming platforms starting January of 2023. For more information about the NC1 Network, visit Nc1agency.com

ABOUT NC1 AGENCY

NC1 Agency is a leading entertainment company based in Nashville, TN. The company produces and distributes a wide range of entertainment content, including film, television, and music. NC1 Agency is committed to delivering the best in entertainment to its audiences, and is dedicated to producing high-quality content that resonates with viewers.