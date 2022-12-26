Expanse Studios Launches Epic Moby Dick - Themed Slot

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios has just released their latest slot game, Wild White Whale, and it is expected to make waves in the online gaming world, pun intended!



With a Moby Dick-themed design in a 4x5 grid pattern, this slot takes players on an epic journey through the high seas in search of the ultimate prize: the elusive white whale.

Featuring 40 fixed lines and an impressive RTP of 96.10%, Wild White Whale is sure to keep players entertained for hours on end.

But what really sets this slot game apart is its Progressive Jackpot feature. Consisting of three different jackpots, each time a player clicks "spin," a percentage of their stake enters the jackpot pool. This means that the progressive jackpot grows and grows with each spin, until one lucky player finally hits the jackpot and takes home the prize.

The game is also packed with exciting bonus features and symbols. Look out for the wild symbol, which can substitute for all other symbols on the reels to help create winning combinations. There's also the scatter symbol, which can trigger the free spins round when three or more appear on the reels. And during the free spins round, players have the chance to trigger even more free spins and multiply their wins.

Perhaps the most exciting symbol in the game is the white whale itself. If you manage to land five of these symbols on an active payline, you'll trigger the game's top prize. It's a high-stakes game, but with the potential for huge wins, it's well worth the risk.

With stunning graphics, immersive gameplay, and the chance to take home a massive Progressive Jackpot, Wild White Whale is sure to be a hit with players of all levels.

