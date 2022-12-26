Chiropractor and Naturopath Dr. Zeki Heads to Tiger Kingdom in Chiang Mai, Thailand

Dr. Zakaria has completed his animal physical therapist course and is now ready to provide his services to help and treat animals.

Nordrhein Westfalen, Germany - Dr. Zeki, a popular Chiropractor and Naturopath, announced that he will be moving to Chiang Mai, Thailand on a project. As part of this project, he’ll be treating a tiger, a cheetah, and a lion baby at the Tiger Kingdom in Chiang Mai. Dr. Zakaria has completed his animal physical therapist course and is now ready to provide his services to help and treat animals.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Zeki said, "I am thrilled to be part of this exciting project. I am sure it will be a unique experience for me. I am committed to providing the best treatments for the Big Cats who’ll be under my care at the Tiger Kingdom in Chiang Mai."

Chiang Mai’s Tiger Kingdom offers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to visitors to interact with adolescent tigers and baby cubs. As a visitor to the zoo, one can play with the tigers, bottle-feed the baby tigers, and bravely pose with the big cats.

Dr. Zeki, also known as Dr. Zakaria Kevin Leidgen, has been helping his patients live pain-free life. He has made a name for himself for transforming the lives of his patients with his caring, patient-friendly approach and affordable services.

Dr. Zeki was born in Germany. He became quite interested in managing body pain at a young age. He was interested in the various ways the body worked, the reasons behind different injuries, and how to treat them. He was interested in learning how the body attempts to mend itself after suffering external and interior wounds.

Dr. Zeki does not use drugs or habit-forming medications to provide relief from pain. He assesses the patient's musculoskeletal system and spine damage in order to treat the injury at its source and address the underlying problem rather than just masking the pain.

Dr. Zeki's treatments help the body heal itself naturally and return the muscles and joints to their proper positions and functions without causing any negative side effects. He wants to make sure that every patient receives the best treatment possible during their recuperation process and may get back to their normal lives as quickly and painlessly as possible.

"Chronic pain may not always be alleviated by conventional medical methods. Undiagnosed underlying ailments can occasionally cause further difficulty. I devise a comprehensive treatment strategy after determining all potential sources of pain using my education and experience. In my spare time and while I travel locally or abroad, I also attempt to assist patients," adds Dr. Zeki.

