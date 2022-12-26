Submit Release
News Search

There were 466 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,545 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gaiter-Style Face Mask (BEC-255)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to raise and lower a gaiter-style face covering without touching the mask," said an inventor, from Randolph, Mass., "so I invented the TOUCHLESS MASK. My design would help keep the face covering clean."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a gaiter-style or any face mask. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly touch the mask fabric. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps keep the mask clean and uncontaminated. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-255, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-gaiter-style-face-mask-bec-255-301707490.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Gaiter-Style Face Mask (BEC-255)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.