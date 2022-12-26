Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Custom & Decorative Art Display (ASP-195)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a striking art display that can be easily altered to change or enhance the look of a room," said an inventor, from San Antonio, Texas, "so I invented THE ABSTRACT INTERACTIVE ART. My modular design would offer a unique and custom visual presentation."

The patent-pending invention provides an inventive and decorative type of artwork. In doing so, it enables the user to easily change or alter the art display. As a result, it could enhance the appearance of a space. The invention features an eye-catching and versatile design that is easy to arrange and display so it is ideal for households, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-ASP-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

