Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,482 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bag- It (BEC-241)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an arborist having to retrieve my rope after a decent is so strenuous, this would relieve the stress on my muscles to have an automatic rope retrieval" said inventor from Claremont, NH "BAG-IT is a new product for rock climbers and arborists. It would provide a means of winding and retrieving a rope into a rope bag."

This innovative patent-pending invention would provide an automatic means of pulling and retrieving a rock climber or arborist's rope.

Ideally, would prevent stress and strain on an individual's hands, arms, shoulders, and upper body by enhancing comfort and could prevent injuries. BAG-IT would be easy to use, time and effort saving, convenient, small size, compact, and portable.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bag--it-bec-241-301707543.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bag- It (BEC-241)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.