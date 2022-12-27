Sarah LaCivita Awarded Aspire2STEAM Scholarship
Aspiring Engineer Envisions a Future in Biomanufacturing and Advocacy
In addition to having a career, I envision myself working with foster children, supporting them emotionally and acting as their advocate in court.”ANKENY , IOWA , UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire2STEAM.org, which provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working toward careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math (STEAM), has awarded Sarah LaCivita an ASPIRER scholarship made possible through a kind donation from CompTIA. CompTIA is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy.
— Sarah LaCivita
“Sarah LaCivita makes the most of what life brings as she’s fully immersed in her academics, while exploring several career possibilities through her research experiences in chemical engineering,” said Cheryl O’Donoghue, CEO at Aspire2STEAM.org. “We also applaud her aspirations to serve as an advocate for other students at her university and to become a Court-Appointed Special Advocate for foster children.”
Sarah is currently attending North Carolina State University majoring in chemical engineering and minoring in biomanufacturing. One day, she hopes to work in the biopharmaceutical industry in downstream processing of pharmaceuticals, however, she also enjoys coding and biomanufacturing and is open to other career paths such as neuro-engineering.
At school, Sarah is involved in numerous clubs and programs. She is a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, and Women and Minority Engineering Program. She also plays rugby and oboe at her university.
Sarah was one of only five students selected from NC State to participate in an event hosted by Bristol Meyers Squibb (one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world) to help create opportunities for young women in STEM fields. The company is doing its part to increase the number of women in STEM careers. Currently only 24 percent of women hold jobs in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (www.bms.com).
Earlier in the year, Sarah gained acceptance into the Cain Department of Chemical Engineering Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) program at Louisiana State University. The ten-week program introduced her to research-based careers with an emphasis in building entrepreneurial skills, as well as professional development topics such as ethics, intellectual property, and patents. Paired with a faculty member, Sarah researched the computational design of a hybrid catalytic reduction of CO2.
In high school, Sarah was a commander in the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC)(www.airuniversity.af.edu). The Air Force division of JROTC is composed of physical training, aerospace science academic classes, and leadership skill creation. Outside of the formal class, there are extra-curricular teams that cadets may participate in to create qualities of leadership and followership. As a commander, Sarah managed a cadet core of more than one hundred students and helped plan numerous activities and events. Plans would include meet ups with other local units, field trips, and meetings with the Board of Education to insure appropriate funding for JROTC. Sarah would also take part in mentorship, as she assisted her peers and upperclassmen on leadership and planning strategies.
In the future, Sarah seeks a career that allows her to travel and become a CASA (court-appointed special advocate). Said Sarah, “I envision myself working with foster children, supporting them emotionally and acting as their advocate in court.” She also desires to be a part of her university’s chemical engineering alumni outreach program to help guide university students on their academic journey.
About Aspire2STEAM
Aspire2STEAM.org is a charitable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, which has earned Guidestar’s Gold Seal for integrity, transparency, and accountability. Aspire2STEAM provides educational scholarships and mentoring to young women and girls who are working hard—aspiring—to achieve careers that require education in science, tech, engineering, the arts, or math. Aspire2STEAM is committed to helping women and girls with a hand up over the incredible barriers of student debt and rising education costs, and the real, ever-present opportunity barriers that keep them out of most male-dominated industries.
Scholarship Applications Accepted Year-Round! Share this online application today.
Donate now. Your kindness is a catalyst for change and empowerment for the young women and girls we serve.
Cheryl O'Donoghue
Aspire2STEAM
+1 630-253-8861
email us here