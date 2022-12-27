Yissendy Trinidad Makes Her Hollywood Debut in Epic Period Drama Babylon

The rising Dominican-born actor and producer is using her platform to empower and motivate others to achieve their dreams

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yissendy Trinidad – the Dominican-born actor, producer and author of “Aim for the Stars” – is making an impact with her portrayal of Carmelita in Babylon, the epic period comedy-drama about the highs and lows of 1920s Hollywood, which was released in theaters on December 23rd, 2022.

Trinidad’s character Carmelita, who is based on the real-life Brazilian entertainer Carmen Miranda, makes a notable appearance in the movie’s opening act which depicts a wild Hollywood soiree. The scene, and Trinidad’s performance, is already making headlines for its striking representation of the debauchery of that era in Los Angeles.

Babylon follows an intriguing intersection of characters during the emergence of sound films in the late 1920s and has earned five Golden Globe nominations, with critics praising the impressive cast performances in particular.

For Trinidad, the role has provided another opportunity to represent her culture and to show immigrants everywhere that anything is possible through positivity, preparation, and determination.

Aim For The Stars: The Keys to Reaching the Sky, Trinidad’s first book, a motivational piece published in February 2021 in both English and Spanish. The book provides valuable life lessons and some nifty tricks learned along Trinidad’s own journey to success.

“My message is simple: dream a little, hope a little and believe in yourselves!” commented Trinidad.

Trinidad also spent time in Atlanta this year while shooting the upcoming FX comedy English Teacher from Brian Jordan Alvarez, in which she plays a recurring role.

