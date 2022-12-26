Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Report, Major Segments, and Forecast
Sugar And High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Size To Grow At A Steady Rate In The Forecast Period Of 2023-202830 NORTH GLOUD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Market Overview (2018-2028)
The increasing popularity of the downstream products of sugar and high fructose corn syrup, such as candies, soda, packaged sweets, juicy drinks, and various types of condiments, among others, is increasing the demand for the sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market.
The rising population, increasing disposable income, and rapid urbanisation are some of the factors improving the accessibility of sugar and high fructose corn syrup across the developing economies. Moreover, the increasing young population is accelerating the demand for sweet beverages which is further fuelling the incorporation of sugar and high fructose corn syrup in juicy or carbonated drinks.
The global sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is being bolstered by the increasing awareness among the food manufacturers regarding benefits of using sugar and high fructose corn syrup. High fructose corn syrup improves the food texture, colour, and freshness, thereby, enhancing the overall stability of the food product.
In addition, HFCS can be easily dissolved, which in turn accelerates the preparation process of the downstream products of high fructose corn syrup. Furthermore, the sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market dynamics are expected to be influenced by factors such as the rising dine-out activities, rapid development of restaurant chains, and rising footfall in fast food stalls.
Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Industry Definition and Major Segments
Sugar and high fructose corn syrup refer to a type of sweetener which is obtained from corn syrup. It is used in a variety of processed foods and beverages to enhance the sweet flavour. Sugar and high fructose corn syrup has been gaining popularity in the food and beverage industry since the 1970s. Various formulations are available, with different proportions of fructose and glucose.
Based on type, the market can be segmented into:
Raw Sugar
Refined Sugar
On the basis of application, the market has been classified into:
Food and Beverages
Pharmaceutical and Personal Care
Household
Based on region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Sugar and High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market Trends
The key trends in the global sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market include the growing expansion of the online retail sector which is boosting the sale of ready-to-eat HFCS food products. The instant door-step delivery facilities offered by mobile food service platforms are increasing the sale of ice-creams, desserts, fruit-based beverages, bakery and confectionery food products, which are in turn bolstering the demand of sugar.
The growing innovations and research and development activities by the food manufacturers, are expected to generate the demand for sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) to make pancakes, fruit bread, and innovative beverages, among others. In geographical terms, Latin America holds a decent share in the sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market, driven by high production of sugar across emerging economies such as Brazil, every year.
Concerns regarding the nutritional profile of sugar and high fructose corn syrup and the potential negative impacts to health may pose a challenge to the market. Sugar and high fructose corn syrup have been linked to the development of insulin resistance which can lead to type 2 diabetes. Due to the growing concerns about the negative health impacts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup, key players are investing in developing healthier alternatives to retain their position in the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the sugar and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market report are :
Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited
Südzucker AG
Archer Daniels Midland Company
Cargill, Incorporated
Ingredion Incorporated
Tate & Lyle PLC
DCM Shriram Ltd.
Cosan S.A.
E.I.D. – Parry (India) Limited
Roquette Frères
Tereos
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
