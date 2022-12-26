The Organization Using the Power of Paid Ads to Build a Better Planet

Digital Ministry has come up with a proven e-commerce advertising system for sustainable brands that are not afraid to scale to 7 figures.

An unpleasant sight during a vacation trip to paradise made Irene Gómez delve into the world of promoting ethical businesses. As she describes it, “One day we went to the other side of the island. It was 30 minutes away by foot and you had to cross through the jungle. We couldn't believe what we saw when we arrive: It was hard to see the sand of the beach because of all the plastic covering it that was coming from across the ocean. It was disheartening, that island could have been the perfect paradise, but it was destroyed because of human activity.”

That experience made Irene resolve to stop working for the companies responsible for such harm. Instead, she was going to help other people and businesses that are interested in doing something positive for the planet. This ambition is what has given rise to Digital Ministry.

Digital Ministry is not just a digital marketing agency for sustainable brands, but an ecommerce growth partner that is helping these ethical businesses grow their companies by providing support and strategy in many forms all the way.

The company's CMO is a digital marketing specialist who brings a wealth of experience with him. “I have more than 5 years of experience working in digital marketing, but I would say my most enriching experience was working internally at Facebook for one year and a half as a Digital Marketing Expert. I am not bragging but I reached Top Performer level within the team of companies that invest the most in Facebook Ads (Spanish and UK market). I have also advised and optimized more than 500 ad account companies with a minimum budget of 5000 euros per month for Facebook Ads.” It is interesting to note that his clients cut across many sectors including e-commerce, education, health, SAAS, marketing, travel and information technology.

Digital Ministry operates with a set of core values that sets it apart from other organizations. These values are:

Holistic approach: The agency looks at each brand in a holistic way.

Growth partnership: The agency cares about the business of its clients which is why it enters into long term partnership with them until they reach the top.

Scientific method: In the words of the agency, “Our decisions are not made based on intuition but based on the numbers we are achieving.”

Client communication: Clients get access to a special live communication channel, a 24h timeframe answer policy and a solid reporting system.

Ethics & compromise: Digital Ministry is very picky about its clients and will only work with brands that share the same commitment and values.

Agility: The agency’s processes and systems make it very easy and quick to make decisions and iterate if something is not working.

Clients who contact Digital Ministry are immediately connected with experts who will identify problem areas and give proven strategies for business growth. Furthermore, they will also analyze clients’ current traffic sources, website and marketing. Once this information is gotten, Digital Ministry can then tell its clients the exact system they can use to attract new customers to their websites and convert them into sales.

