The Room Recording Studios Nominated Among the Best Studios in Hollywood, LA

The Room Music Studios is a premier company featuring the best music studios in Hollywood, Melrose, Burbank, and Canoga Park. The company was recently nominated for the provider of the best recording studios in Los Angeles, California.

Critically acclaimed as one of the “best well-kept secrets in Los Angeles, California”, The Room Recording Studios has been catering to the needs of independent artists, session professionals, and high-profile musicians for over a decade.

Founded in 2012 in Burbank, California, this recording studio powerhouse grabbed the attention of musicians searching for cost-effective gear and studio solutions, boasting a broad selection of premium quality instruments, drum kits, and recording rigs while ensuring even emerging talents can afford to record albums or practice with their bands for upcoming gigs.

What separates The Room Recording Studios from contemporary alternatives is a combination of factors. This company not only provides top-of-the-line recording equipment, instruments, and accessories to its clients but it also ensures that anyone can approach its unbeatable prices.

Independent artists across the States flocked under Room Recording Studios’ banner, coveting the outstanding sound quality and acoustics its studio spaces have to offer.

Mauricio Garza, the owner of The Room Recording Studios is an 11-time Grammy nominee and a multi-platinum producer who set out on a mission to make high-quality and cost-effective studio services more approachable to independent artists and musicians on a cash-strapped budget.

“The Room offers special day block rates and night block rates, also hourly, weekly, and yearly rates. Studios are open 24 hours a day all year long, and they are all equipped with the most up-to-date computer systems and the most modern DAW and plugins. They all have the best analog gear and some of the most respected engineers in town always ready to help you create your next single,” said the company’s spokesperson.

The Room Recording Studios is hailed among the best music studios in LA because it presents its clients with a range of studio options across the busiest and most prolific artist communities across the United States. With two studios in Hollywood Hills, and three studios in Melrose, as well as recording and rehearsal spaces in Burbank and Canoga Park, The Room Recording Studios ensured that Californian artists have more affordable access to quality recording rooms and gear.

Dozens of rap, rock, and indie artists now call The Room Recording Studios their home and are harnessing its advanced musical equipment, the expertise of its highly experienced studio engineers, and the fact that a more cost-effective option does not exist in the current market.

Initially, The Room Recording Studios emerged in Burbank, but after merely five years of incredibly successful operation, it branched out to Canoga Park, West Hollywood, and Melrose in the years to follow.

In 2020, Electric Media Group Inc.’s CEO Mauricio Garza acquired Hollywood Hills Mansion Studio, which was previously owned by Avalon Designs. Along with the firm, Mr. Garza also added the SSL 9000J 80-channel desk and a host of vintage recording microphones into The Room’s arsenal.

More information about The Room Recording Studios is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

The Room Recording Studios

Mauricio Garza

310-895-8553

United States