Global Underwater Drone Market Size Report gives information on how it will reach $224.40 Bn USD in 2029
The Global Underwater Drone Market was USD 228.70 Mn in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 38.40% year on year, and it will reach USD 224.40 Mn in 2029.
Underwater Drone Industry Research Market Overview
A computer- and sensor-controlled small submarine used underwater is called an underwater drone. Underwater drones are used to conduct ocean exploration and are often furnished with cameras and manipulator's arms.
The growing need for the product in defense and security applications propels the worldwide underwater drone market. Drones operating underwater are essential equipment that can be used during maritime conflict. It can successfully locate an offshore mine in less than 24 hours, improving national security and fueling industry expansion. The increasing use of underwater drones by naval forces of major established or developing countries to improve their nations' naval capabilities is expected to significantly impact market growth over the course of the forecast period. Due to the increased risk of international wars, increased marine budgets in emerging economies are anticipated to further stimulate the industry. Thus, these elements are stimulating the market's expansion as a whole.
Underwater Drone Market Segment and Regional Analysis
The market is expanding to autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) significantly. As they are used for data collecting, exploration, and creating 3D reconstructions or maps, AUVs are an essential part of oceanographic investigations. Due to the product's capacity to examine and repair submerged infrastructures, the oil and gas industry is expected to experience high demand for AUVs throughout the forecast period, which is expected to drive the market's expansion. Additionally, the growing use of AUVs in search, recognition and localization duties is anticipated to positively affect the market's expansion.
In many fields, an underwater drone is a crucial tool. It can be utilized for fishing, shooting, and instruction. Inspecting bridges and other buildings is another use for it. The drone can take pictures of targets from a vast distance when shooting underwater. This helps limit casualties and train shooters.
The entire market growth for underwater drones is projected to dominate North America. This is related to the region's rising need for underwater drones for ocean exploration. Additionally, the growing investments and developments in enhancing the capabilities of AUVs and ROVs for better exploration, longer operations, and precise data collecting are projected to fuel market expansion during the projection period. The growing need for REMUS AUVs in the United States for mine detection, surveying, and mapping purposes is also predicted to support the market. The countries listed: are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Underwater Drone Market
The usage of underwater drones for mapping, land monitoring, maritime security, and other applications is fueling the expansion. Detailed company profiles of the major global players, including PowerVision (US), Geneinno (Italy), QYSEA (China), CHASING (US), Robosea (Italy), Shenzhen Vxfly Technology Company Ltd. (China), Aquarobotman Limited (Israel), Notilo Plus GmbH (Germany), and Navatics Corporation (US), Blueye Robotics (US), etc.
Key Market Segments Table: Underwater Drone Market
Based on the type, the market for Underwater Drone Market is divided into:
• AUV
• ROV
Based on the application, the market for Underwater Drone is divided into:
• Automotive
• Industry
• Power Supplies
• Military/Aerospace
• Telecommunications
• Computing
• Consumer
• Others
Geographically, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Middle East and Africa
Based on the key player, the market for Underwater Drone Market is divided into:
• PowerVision
• CHASING
• Geneinno
• QYSEA
• Blueye Robotics
• Robosea
• Shenzhen Vxfly
• Aquarobotman
• Notilo Plus
• Navatics
• Others
COVID-19 as well as the Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and is still influencing the "Underwater Drone Market." The primary cause of this is the widespread usage of drones, particularly for mapping and surveying. As COVID-19 continues to impact the drone market, this is increasingly being done via alternative techniques. The fact that many people have decided not to dive in an attempt to avoid contact with the virus has an effect on the underwater drone market. Sales of underwater drones have increased as a result of this. Since the conflict in Russia and Ukraine negatively influences the world's supply chains for the roofing underlayment market and the supplier for pricing raw materials, they have undoubtedly been considered throughout the research.
Major Drivers & barriers in the Underwater Drone Market:
The increasing use of UUVs in deep-water offshore oil and gas development activities is the main factor driving the market. The increasing global need for energy is to blame for this. In keeping with this, a significant increase in defence spending to upgrade armed forces is having a positive impact on the demand for products used in defence and security applications. Additionally, the market is being stimulated by the growing applications of autonomous unmanned vehicles (AUVs) and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in search, recognition, and localization applications. In addition, the fast use of underwater drones for oceanographic research is opening up lucrative new markets. Continuous product improvements, such as the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), as well as the introduction of energy-efficient underwater drones, are further factors driving the industry. Rapid digitization, commercial aquaculture endeavours for underwater farms, rising disposable income levels, and intensive research and development (R&D) operations carried out by key companies are a few other aspects contributing to a bright outlook for the market.
Due to their high cost and scarcity, "Underwater Drone" gadgets are facing significant obstacles in the Underwater drone market. However, these difficulties are being overcome thanks to the development of technology. Many businesses strive to create inexpensive underwater drones that may be used for various tasks, including security, mining, and surveillance.
