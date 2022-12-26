Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Share, Size, Price, Demand, Growth, Analysis, Research, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 6.2% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Price, Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global calcium ammonium nitrate market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like applications, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Share, Size, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments, and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 6.2%
The rising demand for high-efficiency and quick-action fertilisers across the agriculture sector worldwide is driving the requirement for calcium ammonium nitrate. The impact of calcium ammonium nitrate on soil pH is almost neutral which is a major advantage, leading to its heightened incorporation in perennial fruit crops. Moreover, calcium ammonium nitrate enhances the richness of crops in terms of colour and harvest while adding magnesium and calcium.
The thriving agriculture industry across emerging economies with large populations is propelling the calcium ammonium nitrate market growth. Over the forecast period, the anticipated increase in demand for leafy vegetables, perennial fruits, and various food items, further supported by the rising population and increasing disposable income, is accelerating the demand for calcium ammonium nitrate.
Additionally, calcium ammonium nitrate can be easily blended with nitrogen, potassium, and micronutrients which is another crucial calcium ammonium nitrate market driving factor. Furthermore, calcium ammonium nitrate is also used to manufacture low-scale explosives.
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Industry Definition and Major Segments
Calcium ammonium nitrate, also known as nitro chalk, is a chemical compound which is widely used as a fertiliser. This compound contains around 25% calcium carbonate and 75% ammonium nitrate. It is obtained by mixing limestone in powdered form with ammonium nitrate. Calcium ammonium nitrate is readily soluble in water.
Based on application, the market can be segmented into:
• Fertiliser
• Explosive
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Calcium Ammonium Nitrate Market Trends
The key trends in the global calcium ammonium nitrate market include the growing expansion of the supermarkets/hypermarkets and e-commerce which are fuelling the growth of the agriculture sector. Clean labelled food products derived from perennial fruits and green leafy vegetables are highly in demand across these distribution channels. The inflating online purchasing power of working adults, coupled with the increasing awareness pertaining to the importance of consuming fruits and vegetables, is further propelling the demand for calcium ammonium nitrate.
The thriving military and defence industry and rising geopolitical tensions are crucial calcium ammonium nitrate market driving trends. Conflicts between local groups often involves explosives and self-made grenades which are made possible by incorporating products like calcium ammonium nitrate.
In geographical terms, Asia Pacific is expected to witness steady growth in the forecast period. The communal disturbances across emerging nations such as Afghanistan and Bangladesh are boosting the development of explosives derived from calcium ammonium nitrate. Meanwhile, high population base across India and China are further encouraging the growth of this product by bolstering the demand for food products in both urban and rural areas.
Key Market Players
The major players in the calcium ammonium nitrate market report include:
Yara International ASA
EuroChem Group
Achema AB
Origin Fertilizers (UK) Limited
Fertinagro India Pvt. Ltd.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
