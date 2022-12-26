Transparent Display Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Transparent Display Market To Be Driven By The Rising Demand For LCDs And OLEDs In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Transparent Display Market forecast, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global transparent display market, assessing the market based on its segments like display sizes, products, technologies, resolutions, end-user industries, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
• Historical Market Size (2021): USD 1.25 Billion
• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 44.1%
• Forecast Market Size (2027): USD 11.17 Billion
The increasing application demand for LCDs in portable video games, as viewfinders in cameras and in electronic billboards is driving the market growth. Meanwhile, the OLEDs are also gaining traction in the consumer electronics market for the manufacturing of computers, laptops, and smartphones, thereby, spearheading the market growth. Moreover, the rapid advancements in the display technology is expected to boost its compatibility with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and to deliver high resolution for better viewing experience for the users are anticipated to accelerate the demand for transparent displays in the forecast period. Geographically, North America accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the increasing sales of consumer electronics due to the rising disposable income.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Transparent display refers to an electronic screen which can show information or visuals on a transparent surface, allowing anyone to see through it. Some of the typical examples of transparent displays include head-up displays (HUD), LCD, and OLED, among others. Moreover, the product projects great picture quality and is widely used in television screens, and computers, among others.
On the basis of display size, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Small and Medium-Sized
• Large-Sized
The market can be broadly classified based on product into:
• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)
• Head-Up Display (HUD)
• Smart Appliance
• Digital Signage
• Others
Based on technology, the market has been segmented into:
• LCD
• OLED
• Others
On the basis of resolution, the market has been divided into:
• Ultra-High Definition (UHD)
• Full HD
• HD
• Others
The significant end-user industries included in the market are as follows:
• Consumer
• Industrial
• Retail and Hospitality
• Sports and Entertainment
• Healthcare
• Aerospace and Defence
• Automotive and Transportation
• Others
The regional markets for transparent display include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key trends in the transparent display market include the technological advancements in the automotive industry, which is generating a significant demand for the product. This includes the emergence of internet of things (IoT), Google maps, and Bluetooth enabled touch-screen system. Moreover, TASEL display has a transparency of up to 85%, which exceeds the transparency requirement of 70% in the automotive industry. Meanwhile, the changing preference of manufacturers towards using LEDs over plasma screens, owing to the low production cost and greater energy savings, is likely to augment the market in the forecast period. Hence, these developments are anticipated to invigorate the market in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., BenQ Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Planar Systems, Inc., and Crystal Display Systems Ltd, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
