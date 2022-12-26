Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market To Be Driven By Increasing Oral Diseases And Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Dental Implant Abutment Systems Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the global dental implant abutment systems market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, technology, end-use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026): –
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%
The global dental implant abutment systems market is predicted to grow in response to the growing popularity of dental implants. Because of its newness, the market for dentures, bridges, crowns, and other traditional treatments is dwindling as the popularity of dental implants grows.
The increasing willingness to utilize new technology is likely to benefit the global market. An increase in the number of health-conscious people around the world is expected to provide significant market growth prospects.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The dental implant abutment acts as an artificial tooth root, connecting the dental prosthesis to the implants.
Based on type, the industry is divided into:
Stock/prefabricated abutment systems
Custom abutment systems
Based on its technology, the market is segmented into:
pre-mill
CAD
CDM
Based on its end-use, the industry is segmented into:
Hospitals
Dental Clinics
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The global dental implant abutment systems market is expected to rise due to an increase in the use of high-end dental care products. The availability of modern manufacturing technologies has encouraged the creation of dental implants in recent years. The increase of dental product portfolios of manufacturers is expected to suit the expectations of cost-conscious clinicians and patients.
The global dental implant abutment systems market is expected to face increased competition from bargain and value brands, making it difficult for established players to compete. Despite the past market dominance of firms supplying premium dental implant abutment systems, this could be the case. As a result, premium dental implant abutment systems may see a decrease in market share and a decrease in overall price in the near future.
The substantial presence of established brands in the global market, on the other hand, is predicted to aid their domination. In terms of region, North America is expected to lead the worldwide dental implant abutment systems market. In the following years, Europe and other parts of the market may follow suit.
The market for dental implant abutment systems is expected to see potential growth as the prevalence of dental problems rises in North America. Another factor driving demand in the North American dental implant abutment systems market is the rising adoption of CAD/CAM technology for dental implants. Its cost-effective and very easy solution could aid the technology’s market penetration.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Danaher Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Dynamic Abutment Solutions, Institut Straumann AG, ZEST Anchors LLC, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
