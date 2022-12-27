Propel - More than Just a Reviews Widget
Propel – A revolutionary Lead Acceleration Engine – is more than just a widget with its powerful features that helps small businesses scale up.SAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Propel – A revolutionary Lead Acceleration Engine – is more than just a widget with its powerful features that helps small businesses scale up. Having customer reviews displayed prominently on a website can give potential customers the confidence to purchase a product or service.
First, Propel unleashes the power of video and audio reviews. Video reviews are a game changer in the era where customers often have a low retention period. It builds an emotional connection meaning it quickens the purchase decision of a potential customer. Businesses can easily capture customer feedback in their own voice and then share it with their customers. This helps a business to gain more clear insights into their customers’ experiences.
Second, Propel automates review collections. Businesses can set up automated reminders to customers who have not provided a review. This will help in the reduction of time and effort businesses put in chasing after customers for reviews.
Third, Propel has an easy-to-embed process. It just requires a few lines of codes to simply align it with a company’s tonality. This means that navigating the way around the tool establishment becomes convenient and less time consuming. People also increase the chances of customers leaving reviews.
Lastly, Propel provides businesses with crucial analytics about how many customers are visiting the website and checking reviews and acting on them. The feature enables a business to understand the impact that reviews generate during a customers’ journey and how to optimize the impact. Propel is easy to install and use, and is designed to cater to a business's requirements of excellent review management.
Positive Reviews are considered important and are trusted by a major part of the potential customers. Get more reviews on Google, Yelp, Facebook and other review sites to integrate those on the central website of the business.
With Propel, a business not only opts for a review management tool but also boosts customer confidence with credible resources in the form of Calls and Form Tracking after reading the reviews.
To know more about Propel’s Review Integration system or to get started with Free Basic Plan visit Propel.ly or call 510-431-9987.
Amit D.
Propel
+1 510-431-9987
amit@propel.ly