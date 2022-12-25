Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Reddit, Inc., for Allegedly Failing to Pay Overtime Wages

Reddit, Inc. allegedly failed to accurately record employees full time worked. As a result, employees allegedly missed out on minimum and overtime wages owed to them.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Reddit, Inc., alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Reddit, Inc. is currently pending in the San Francisco County Superior Court, Case No. CGC-22-603466. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

Reddit, Inc. allegedly failed to reimburse employees for required business expenses. California Labor Code § 2802 expressly states that "an employer shall indemnify his or her employee for all necessary expenditures or losses incurred by the employee in direct consequence of the discharge of his or her duties..." During employment, Plaintiff and other California Class Members were allegedly required to use their personal cellular phones and home offices as a result of and in furtherance of their job duties.

Additionally, Reddit, Inc. allegedly administered a uniform practice of rounding the actual time worked and recorded by Plaintiff and California Class Members. As a result, Plaintiff and California Class Members were allegedly paid for less hours than the actual amount worked. This, allegedly, includes the time employees had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Reddit, Inc., call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

Media Contact

Nicholas De Blouw, Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, (800) 568-8020, nick@bamlawca.com

SOURCE Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP