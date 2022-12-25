Submit Release
News Search

There were 153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 327,146 in the last 365 days.

Host Ryan Turkmen Of Turkmen Live Talks With Russell Horning "Backpack Kid" In An Exclusive Video Podcast Interview

Host Ryan Turkmen

Host Ryan Turkmen

Russell Horning - - "Backpack Kid"

Russell Horning - - "Backpack Kid"

Podcast - Russell Horning -- Backpack Kid

Podcast - Russell Horning -- Backpack Kid

In An Exclusive Live Video Podcast Interview with Russell Horning "Backpack Kid" Russell gives details of what it was like being an overnight sensation on SNL

Russell talks about how his life changed after appearing with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live season finale”
— Ryan Turkmen - Turkmen Live
BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "It was an incredible tell-all interview," says 13 Year Old Ryan Turkmen, host of Turkmen Live (www.turkmenlive.com). Along with his co-host, who is former child star Becca Gardner, both conducted an exclusive video podcast interview with Russell Horning, "Backpack Kid." Russell became an overnight sensation while appearing on Saturday Night Live Season Finale, performing with Katy Perry and creating the "Floss Dance" as covered by Inside Edition. The "Floss Dance" became a cult classic worldwide and is still performed regularly in every Country.

In this exclusive interview, Russell talks about how his life changed after appearing with Katy Perry on the Saturday Night Live season finale. Ryan says it was even more interesting as his co-host Becca Gardner was also a former child star, and both shared unique experiences of growing up in the media spotlight.

About Turkmen Live

Ryan Turkmen Hosts his newest podcast series entitled, "Chasing Fame." In this live video podcast Ryan interviews a wide range of famous guests from former child stars to sports legends on how they got where they are now and at what cost. Ryan, who is only thirteen years old himself, a competitive fame driven soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey" discusses in the book what he currently has to deal with day to day to go pro.

Contact Information

Turkmen Live
Website: www.turkmenlive.com

Press Inquiries:
E-Mail: brian@turkmenlive.com

News Wire Services
Newswire New York
+1 888-400-1309
email us here

Exclusive Video Podcast Interview With Backpack Kid Russell Horning

You just read:

Host Ryan Turkmen Of Turkmen Live Talks With Russell Horning "Backpack Kid" In An Exclusive Video Podcast Interview

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.