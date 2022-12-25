Host Ryan Turkmen Of Turkmen Live Talks With Russell Horning "Backpack Kid" In An Exclusive Video Podcast Interview

Host Ryan Turkmen Russell Horning - - "Backpack Kid" Podcast - Russell Horning -- Backpack Kid

In An Exclusive Live Video Podcast Interview with Russell Horning "Backpack Kid" Russell gives details of what it was like being an overnight sensation on SNL

Russell talks about how his life changed after appearing with Katy Perry on Saturday Night Live season finale” — Ryan Turkmen - Turkmen Live

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "It was an incredible tell-all interview," says 13 Year Old Ryan Turkmen, host of Turkmen Live ( www.turkmenlive.com ). Along with his co-host, who is former child star Becca Gardner, both conducted an exclusive video podcast interview with Russell Horning , "Backpack Kid." Russell became an overnight sensation while appearing on Saturday Night Live Season Finale , performing with Katy Perry and creating the "Floss Dance" as covered by Inside Edition. The "Floss Dance" became a cult classic worldwide and is still performed regularly in every Country.In this exclusive interview, Russell talks about how his life changed after appearing with Katy Perry on the Saturday Night Live season finale. Ryan says it was even more interesting as his co-host Becca Gardner was also a former child star, and both shared unique experiences of growing up in the media spotlight.About Turkmen LiveRyan Turkmen Hosts his newest podcast series entitled, "Chasing Fame." In this live video podcast Ryan interviews a wide range of famous guests from former child stars to sports legends on how they got where they are now and at what cost. Ryan, who is only thirteen years old himself, a competitive fame driven soccer player, and author of a six-part book entitled "The Journey" discusses in the book what he currently has to deal with day to day to go pro.Contact InformationTurkmen LiveWebsite: www.turkmenlive.com Press Inquiries:E-Mail: brian@turkmenlive.com

