Find Individualized Eating Disorder Treatment Programs at oasiseatingrecovery.com

Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery in Fresno provides individualized treatment programs for eating disorders and mental health problems.

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eating disorders have become a significant health concern among all age groups. They manifest in several forms and are characterized by abnormal eating habits and distorted attitudes about food, body weight, and shape. Most experts associate eating disorders with mental illness and recommend getting professional help to avoid physical and emotional health issues. Finding timely treatment and care is essential for restoring health and well-being for individuals suffering from body image issues and obsessive eating habits. Those looking for information and treatment options in Fresno for eating disorders can visit oasiseatingrecovery.com or talk to a professional at Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery to learn and choose an individualized care plan that promotes faster recovery, self-acceptance, and positive thinking.

Eating disorders manifest in several forms, such as Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia Nervosa, and Binge Eating Disorder. Bulimia Nervosa is characterized by frequent binge eating and compensatory actions such as purging (vomiting, using laxatives or diuretics), fasting, or extreme activity to avoid weight gain. In contrast, persons with Anorexia Nervosa acquire a pathological fear of gaining weight and consequently drastically restrict their food consumption, which can result in malnutrition and lower body weight. Binge eating disorder, in which a person regularly participates in binge eating without compensatory measures like purging or excessive exercise, is the most common eating problem across age groups.

Although eating disorders most commonly emerge in adolescence and early adulthood, they can manifest at any time. Depression, anxiety, and substance misuse are common co-occurring problems in people with eating disorders. Therefore, those battling an eating issue must get help as soon as possible. Typically, patients with an eating disorder receive a multifaceted approach to care that includes psychosocial support, nutritional counseling, and medicinal intervention. For those in the Fresno area struggling with an eating disorder, there is a dedicated facility called Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery where they may receive the care they need from qualified professionals and begin recovery.

"This place has the best staff, program, and facility! You can feel the genuine care that this program has for its clients and clients' families as soon as you step through the door. You will not get better service or care anywhere else in the valley." - Emily Gomez

A professional can assess and analyze the severity to recommend individualized eating disorder treatment programs, such as partial hospitalization (PHP), intensive outpatient program (IOP), and outpatient psychiatry. For example, those with severe eating disorders such as Anorexia Nervosa and Bulimia Nervosa are likely to benefit from PHP or IOP treatment. In addition, those dealing with mental health concerns and eating disorders may benefit from outpatient psychiatry. With evidence-based treatments, optimum support, and care under the supervision of trained psychologists, nutrition experts, and staff, Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery can be a good option for those searching for a treatment center for eating disorders near me in Fresno and Central Valley, California.

About Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery

Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery has a team of professionals who work with patients to establish a personalized treatment plan that improves physical health, reduces obsessive thoughts, fosters positive body image and self-acceptance, and teaches healthy coping mechanisms. In addition, the center applies evidence-based treatment and provides partial hospitalization and outpatient psychiatry programs for eating disorders and mental health problems.

Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery
1791 E Fir Ave Suite 103, Fresno,
CA 93720, United States
+15595990990

Stacy Ippolito, LMFT
Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery
+1 559-599-0990
email us here

Contact
Stacy Ippolito, LMFT
Oasis Eating Disorders Recovery
+1 559-599-0990
