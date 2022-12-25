A Very Special Latin Christmas Show Presented at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland

A traditional Guatemalan Christmas celebration at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The celebration is a fusion of Spanish and indigenous themes unique to Guatemala.

This year, Winter Wonderland included a daylong winter festival featuring eight tons of real snow.

Honoring the traditions and culture of the Los Angeles Guatemalan Community with “Navidad Chapina,” a special Christmas celebration

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The music of home—that was the keynote of a celebration at L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland this week, when the Los Angeles Guatemalan community gathered to celebrate Navidad Chapina—Guatemalan Christmas—a melding of Spanish and indigenous culture.

This special celebration was hosted by L. Ron Hubbard’s Winter Wonderland, next to the Church of Scientology Public Information Center at 6724 Hollywood Blvd., on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Organized by the Guatemala Migrants’ Network, the celebration was based on the tradition of la posadas, meaning inn or lodging in Spanish. A beloved Christmas tradition in Guatemala, la posadas represents the journey of Mary and Joseph from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a safe refuge where Mary could give birth to the baby Jesus.

The celebration featured traditional costumes, music and dancing reflecting the heritage of Guatemala.

With nearly 5 million Hispanics and Latinx living in Los Angeles County, including more than a half-million Central Americans, opportunities like this that feature the culture and traditions of the country are an important way to keep the culture of the homeland alive.

Throughout the Christmas season, Winter Wonderland provides entertainment and family fun in the heart of Hollywood. This year, this included a winter festival with eight tons of real snow.

Winter Wonderland has welcomed generations of children annually since 1983. It was then that author, humanitarian and Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard first donated a giant Christmas Tree to the Hollywood community, and the tradition has continued ever since.

In keeping with its iconic location, Winter Wonderland is designed as a Hollywood set with a 60-foot Christmas tree, Santa’s house, and a forest of evergreen trees, providing joy to thousands of children and their families every holiday season.

For more information on the range, impact and diversity of outreach of Los Angeles Scientology Churches and Scientologists, visit the interactive timeline, “Our Help is Yours,” on the Scientology website.

