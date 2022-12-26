UFANDAO: a brand new community-powered fundraising platform with its unique follow-me affiliate model

UFANDAO: a brand new community-powered fundraising platform. Raise funds faster with its unique follow-me affiliate model.

UFANDAO is one of the first fundraising platforms in the world that allows to fundraise faster by inviting more friends to join in.

UFANDAO community is steadily growing thanks to its affiliate or follow-me utility driven ecosystem providing all its members with equal win-win fundraising environment.” — Oleg Rodionov, the CEO of UFANDAO