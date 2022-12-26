UFANDAO: a brand new community-powered fundraising platform with its unique follow-me affiliate model
UFANDAO is one of the first fundraising platforms in the world that allows to fundraise faster by inviting more friends to join in.
UFANDAO community is steadily growing thanks to its affiliate or follow-me utility driven ecosystem providing all its members with equal win-win fundraising environment.”TALLINN, ESTONIA, December 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unlike other traditional fundraising platforms, UFANDAO is based on a mutual benefit principle and offers its members to raise funds and support others’ dreams at the same time.
— Oleg Rodionov, the CEO of UFANDAO
The UFANDAO platform allows participants to invite as many friends as they want to support their own dreams and raise funds faster to realize each other's dreams together. How does it work?
Each time supporters create their own campaigns, the participant receives a direct donation from them. So, the more friends join UFANDAO, the faster the necessary amount will be collected for the participant's dream.
Thus, after launching the referral program, the participant can expand the network of supporters, create a community of like-minded people and receive an unlimited flow of donations to realize the dream.
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform aimed to fulfill financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. In response to that, UFANDAO provides its members the ability to create time-boundless fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially registered organization that has all the necessary licenses and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
Kristina Goldenberg
Stankoin OÜ
pr@ufandao.com
