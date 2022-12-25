UniFarm in association with Dapps announces a special offer during Christmas and New Year
MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christmas and New Year is the most wonderful time of the year..At this celebration, UniFarm in association with Dapps, offers a special Christmas offer to its users. The offers start from December 24th to January 1st, if you add liquidity on SETU and purchase a booster pack, you will get the UFARM tokens spent on the Booster pack as cashback by the 5th of January 2023.
This is the perfect opportunity to add liquidity to SETU and get a jump start on this new year. Buy $UFARM using transfi and get cashback of 3000 $UFARM tokens
How to get free booster pack
visit https://app.unifarm.co/ and connect their wallet.
Choose “Liquidity Pool” under “Setu(Bridge)” >>Click on “Add Liquidity in Network” then “Buy Booster” for your tokens.
Users can buy UFARM tokens directly from TransFi using Fiat, Orion Protocol with their Crypto and on OnMeta directly with INR through UPI.
Mr.Mohit Madan, CEO and Co-Founder, Dapps and UniFarm, said,” This is the time of the year when millions of people are gifting special gifts to their loved ones.UniFarm is giving booster pack as christmas and New year gift to its valuable users.
About UniFarm:
UniFarm is a collaborative wealth creation platform where the best projects in DeFi space come together to provide value to investors. With its diverse range of services offering group staking, IDO Launchpad, and liquidity pool farming, UniFarm allows investors to earn high APYs while automatically diversifying their returns.
About Dapps:
Dapps is an open-source, app store for decentralised applications to ensure more adoption in the space. The idea is to make web3 invisible to the users, much like the internet is when you are reading this document. We are providing developers with better set of tools for customer acquisition, retention, and better way to commercialize their application, as well. So, that web2 developers can find their footing in the web3 space. For more information, visit http://dapps.co/
Garima Bakshi
